PM Kisan Yojana Alert: PM Modi to Release PM Kisan 20th Installment- Is Your Aadhaar Linked?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY), and if you’re one of the 9.8 crore farmers waiting for that ₹2,000 payment, this could be your moment!

The Prime Minister is likely to announce this during his Bihar visit, possibly in Motihari, today. This scheme provides quarterly support totaling ₹6,000 a year, helping you cover important farm expenses.

The last installment, the 19th, was sent out in February 2025. So, if you missed it or haven’t received your payment yet, now’s a good time to double-check your details. Just make sure your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account and your e-KYC is done. Ready to see if you’re on the beneficiary list? Let’s walk through the simple steps so you don’t miss out!

What’s PM Kisan Yojana All About, And How Does It Work For You?

Well, here’s the scoop: the government gives ₹6,000 every year to landholding farmer families, split into three neat ₹2,000 installments. Think of it as your farm’s little financial boost, delivered directly into your Aadhaar-linked bank account through a hassle-free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Over 9.8 crore farmers across India—yes, including millions of women farmers—are already getting this support. The 19th installment sent out a whopping ₹22,000 crore back in February, helping hands across the country. Now, the 20th installment is just around the corner but has hit a few delays. So, here’s your friendly reminder: keep your bank details and Aadhaar updated to make sure you don’t miss out on this crucial farm funding.

How To Check Your PM Kisan Beneficiary Status?

Farmers can easily verify their payment status online through the official PM Kisan portal: