PM Kisan Yojana Alert: PM Modi to Release PM Kisan 20th Installment- Is Your Aadhaar Linked?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY), and if you’re one of the 9.8 crore farmers waiting for that ₹2,000 payment, this could be your moment!
The Prime Minister is likely to announce this during his Bihar visit, possibly in Motihari, today. This scheme provides quarterly support totaling ₹6,000 a year, helping you cover important farm expenses.
The last installment, the 19th, was sent out in February 2025. So, if you missed it or haven’t received your payment yet, now’s a good time to double-check your details. Just make sure your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account and your e-KYC is done. Ready to see if you’re on the beneficiary list? Let’s walk through the simple steps so you don’t miss out!
What’s PM Kisan Yojana All About, And How Does It Work For You?
Well, here’s the scoop: the government gives ₹6,000 every year to landholding farmer families, split into three neat ₹2,000 installments. Think of it as your farm’s little financial boost, delivered directly into your Aadhaar-linked bank account through a hassle-free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Over 9.8 crore farmers across India—yes, including millions of women farmers—are already getting this support. The 19th installment sent out a whopping ₹22,000 crore back in February, helping hands across the country. Now, the 20th installment is just around the corner but has hit a few delays. So, here’s your friendly reminder: keep your bank details and Aadhaar updated to make sure you don’t miss out on this crucial farm funding.
How To Check Your PM Kisan Beneficiary Status?
Farmers can easily verify their payment status online through the official PM Kisan portal:
|Step
|Action
|1. Visit
|Go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/
|2. Dashboard
|Click on ‘Dashboard’ under Payment Success
|3. Select Location
|Choose State, District, Sub-district, Panchayat
|4. Get Report
|Click ‘Get Report’ to see beneficiary list
|5. Verify Name
|Check if your name appears on the list
This simple check helps farmers confirm if they qualify and if their payment has been processed.
Avoid Payment Delays: Essential Steps for Farmers
Securing Farmers’ Future, Enriching India’s Agriculture
To avail the benefits of 20th instalment of PM Kisan Farmers must complete the given mandates today!#20thinstalment #pmkisansammannidhi pic.twitter.com/fYS5VKgoXe
— PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) July 9, 2025
- Link Aadhaar to Bank Account:
Ensure your Aadhaar is linked to an active bank account to receive PM Kisan payments.
- Complete e-KYC:
e-KYC is mandatory. You can complete it online via the PM Kisan portal or visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).
- Verify Bank Details:
Double-check your bank account number and IFSC code to avoid transaction failures.
- Upload Land Records:
Upload valid proof of cultivable land (like khasra/khatoni) through the PM Kisan portal to stay eligible.
- Update Mobile Number:
Keep your mobile number updated to receive OTPs and important payment alerts.
Following these steps ensures the ₹2,000 installment reaches your account without delay.
