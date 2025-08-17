LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

Prime Minister Modi urged state governments to support upcoming GST reforms, highlighting their role in simplifying taxes, aiding businesses, and boosting India’s economy, calling it a “Diwali gift” for citizens.

PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’
PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 17, 2025 14:53:00 IST

A day after hinting at a special “Diwali gift,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to come together and support the implementation of the proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, according to a PTI report. He stressed that cooperation between the central and state governments is crucial to making the changes work smoothly. The reforms are designed to simplify the tax system and help businesses by making compliance easier. Modi’s message shows the government’s commitment to improving the GST framework and boosting India’s economy in the near future.

“Next-generation GST reforms are set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country. For us, reform means expansion of good governance,” the prime minister said on August 17.

(This is a developing story)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: 5 Things That Could Rock The Markets This Week, From GST To Geopolitics!

Tags: GST reforms 2025Narendra Modi GST reforms

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’
PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’
PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’
PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?