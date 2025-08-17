PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

A day after hinting at a special “Diwali gift,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to come together and support the implementation of the proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, according to a PTI report. He stressed that cooperation between the central and state governments is crucial to making the changes work smoothly. The reforms are designed to simplify the tax system and help businesses by making compliance easier. Modi’s message shows the government’s commitment to improving the GST framework and boosting India’s economy in the near future.

“Next-generation GST reforms are set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country. For us, reform means expansion of good governance,” the prime minister said on August 17.

(This is a developing story)

