LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline

PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline

The U.S. imposes a 50% tariff on Indian imports starting August 27, 2025, citing national security. The move sparks trade tension, investor concern, and strategic shifts in India’s export landscape.

PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs (Pic: X, Freepik, Canva Modified)
PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs (Pic: X, Freepik, Canva Modified)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 26, 2025 13:57:44 IST

On Indian Products, U.S. Tariff Jump Greets a New Trading Day

Investors, beware: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice of a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, beginning Aug. 27, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT. The notice is a result of President Trump’s Executive Order 14329, known as “Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.”

Pursuant to that order, the Department of Homeland Security has revised the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) on a broad scope of Indian goods. In the meantime, CBP anticipates that the elevated duties will come into effect immediately when the products enter the U.S. or are taken out of U.S. warehouses for consumption.

This steep rise in trade tension follows Trump’s earlier post of a 25 percent penalty tariff on July 30, via his Truth Social post. His adversative tone- e.g., “India will thus pay a tariff of 25 percent, as well as a penalty… starting August 1st”, is replaced by a more stark 50% tariff.

Trump Tariff Escalation

Trump issued a direct warning: “Remember, while India is our friend… India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 percent, plus a penalty… starting on August 1st.” That statement, posted on Truth Social, laid the groundwork for CBP’s aggressive enforcement, which nearly doubles that original tariff level.

Trump on Truth Social

Trump on Truth Social

CBP Notice And HTSUS Update

CBP released the draft notice on August 27, 2025, aligning U.S. customs rules with Trump’s executive order. The agency expects tariffs to apply instantly to all Indian products entering U.S. markets at the outlined time.

Trump's Tariff Imposition Notice

Trump's Tariff Imposition Notice

PM Modi’s Response And Atmanirbhar Momentum

Prime Minister Modi responded firmly in Ahmedabad, stating, “No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it.” He invoked the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and underscored two decades of preparation that now boost India’s ability to respond under pressure.

Key Investor Takeaways As U.S. Tariff Hike On Indian Imports Takes Effect

  • At a time when the U.S. has increased tariffs on Indian imports, these takeaways are important.
  • The latest development of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposing 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports, effective August 27, 2025, unfolds a rise in trade tensions and probable formations of short-term volatility emerging in the market.
  • Those who have secured investment in export-oriented Indian industries, particularly in textiles, pharmaceuticals, auto parts, and IT electronics, may undergo headwinds as their competitive edges in the U.S. market are eroded.
  • This tariff action has the possibility of influencing quarterly earnings of companies that will be adversely affected and may dampen investor confidence in that sector.
  • There is opportunity amid the disruption at the same time. Investors can resort to:
    • Focus on domestic-demand-led businesses, which are not affected by global shocks.
    • Look up companies that stand to gain from import substitution or a diversified export portfolio (as trade ties increase towards Europe, ASEAN, and the Middle East).
    • Explore areas favored by the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which are likely to experience a thrust with new external economic stresses on the economy.
  • The magic will lie in selective investing, effective risk management, and monitoring policy action in both countries in the weeks ahead.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Trader’s Secret Weapon Against Tariffs

As al the trader community and market enthusiats are watching the tariff storm roll in, we have got to give a big shoutout to Atmanirbhar Bharat, India’s very own economic shield and sword all rolled into one. While the U.S. ramps up those pesky tariffs, this self-reliance push keeps hope alive that domestic markets will rally hard and keep the wheels turning strong. 

We can think about it like betting on your team back at home, backed by serious grit and solid backup plans.

Yes, tariffs sting and markets might be volatile, disturbed and down for a bit, but with businesses and everyday folks rallying behind Atmanirbhar Bharat, the comeback feels real.

It’s not just a fancy slogan; it’s the secret weapon traders like us are watching closely. So, if you’re wondering where to put your faith during these tariff waves, keep an eye on this homegrown power driving India’s market hustle. Stay sharp and stay bullish!

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key Reasons Explained

Tags: Atmanirbhar Bharatbusiness newsUS India tariff 2025

RELATED News

Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price
Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
It’s Here! Current Infraprojects IPO Day 1 Subscription: Buy The Hype Or Bail Out?
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Day 1: Here’s What Investors Must Know

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline
PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline
PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline
PM Modi’s Resilience vs. Trump’s 50% Tariffs: Key Market Moves For Investors Before The Deadline Of August 27 Deadline

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?