PNB Housing Finance CEO Girish Kousgi Resigns, Stock Plunges- Here is Everything You Need To Know

PNB Housing Finance shares took a sharp 16% dive on August 1, 2025, after the company announced that MD & CEO Girish Kousgi will resign, effective October 28, 2025. The sudden leadership exit spooked investors, triggering concerns over possible disruption to the company’s ongoing growth strategy. But is it time to panic? The company insists its strategic direction remains steady and unaffected by the change. With markets reacting swiftly to leadership shifts, all eyes are now on the board’s next move. Will investor confidence bounce back quickly—or will this exit leave a longer shadow on the stock’s momentum?

PNB Housing CEO Exit Raises Eyebrows After Impressive Turnaround

Girish Kousgi joined PNB Housing Finance in October 2022 with a reputation as a skilled turnaround architect—and he certainly lived up to it. With over 20 years in financial services, including stints at ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, and Can Fin Homes, Kousgi brought deep industry insight and sharp operational focus. During his tenure, he spearheaded a strategic pivot from corporate to retail lending, significantly reducing the company’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and strengthening its retail portfolio. If you’ve been tracking PNB Housing’s performance, you likely noticed improvements in asset quality and a solid push into affordable housing. Investors and analysts credited him with steering the company through a tricky period with strong risk management and retail-led growth. So, with Kousgi now headed for the exit, it’s fair to ask—can PNB Housing sustain this momentum without its key architect at the helm? Or is this leadership change a turning point for the lender’s trajectory?

PNB Housing Q1 FY26 Results: Growth Momentum Remains Strong

Net Profit Jumped: Rose 23% YoY to ₹534 crore

Total Income Up: Increased to ₹2,082 crore for the quarter

Net Interest Income (NII): Climbed 17% YoY to ₹760 crore

Business Momentum: Sustained growth despite market uncertainty

Strong Q1 Performance: Signals continued operational resilience

Leadership Shift Underway At PNB Housing — What’s Next?

PNB Housing’s board has kicked off a merit-based search to replace outgoing MD & CEO Girish Kousgi, whose resignation is effective October 28, 2025. “We are confident of identifying a suitable professional soon, who will further accelerate our strategic direction and long‑term value creation,” said R Chandrasekaran, chair of the nomination committee. The transition, they assure, will be smooth — but will markets agree? Leadership changes, especially in financial firms, can rattle investors. Are you watching how PNB Housing navigates this change? The next few weeks could shape its longer-term trajectory.

