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Home > Business News > Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 26, 2026 18:24:18 IST

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Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: The celebration saw the presence of Rahul Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sajid Wajid, Pranav Desai, Rajat Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, Shibani Kashyap, Kirti Choudhary, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Prishita Singh, Kiran Acharya, Subhash Rajput, Samarth Sharma, Navpreet Kaur, Khushi Mukherjee, Arvind Vegda, Himanshu Patel, Meggha Bhatti, Mikul Soni, MK Sabhani, Utkarsh Khatri, Kinnal Nayak, Satish Poojary, Dinesh Lamba, Bhoomi Somani & Many More.

The much-awaited Gujarati urban entertainer “KUKA is Money Cash” celebrated a power-packed Trailer & Songs Launch, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for audiences and the film fraternity. Presented by Shree Maruti Art, the film is directed by Himanshu Patel and produced by Juhi Desai and D.H. Patel, with Piyush Mishra as the co-producer.

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The launch event witnessed an electrifying response as the trailer showcased the film’s fast-paced narrative, lively characters, and a gripping blend of urban drama. The songs, vibrant, youthful, and reflective of today’s Gujarati pop culture added to the spirited ambience, receiving immense appreciation from attendees.

“KUKA is Money Cash” promises a refreshing cinematic experience set against the backdrop of contemporary city life, exploring ambition, friendship, twists, and the unpredictable highs and lows of chasing success.

Director Himanshu Patel expressed enthusiasm, saying “This film is very close to my heart. We’ve tried to capture the urban pulse of Gujarat, its youth, their hustle, their dreams and present it in a fun, engaging way. The audience will definitely relate to the energy and emotion woven into every frame.”

Producers Juhi Desai and D.H. Patel shared “We believed in ‘KUKA is Money Cash’ from day one because it brings a strong commercial flavour with a rooted Gujarati soul. The trailer and songs are just a glimpse; the film has so much more to offer.”

Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Co-producer Piyush Mishra added “The chemistry of the cast, the storyline, and the music together create an urban entertainer that will connect with audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to bring this project to life.”

“KUKA is Money Cash” is gearing up for its theatrical release soon, bringing a fresh wave of urban Gujarati cinema to the big screen.

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Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

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Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

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Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration
Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration
Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration
Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

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