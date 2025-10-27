LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 companies, including Adani Energy, Indian Oil, and Bata India, release Q2FY26 results today. Earnings will highlight sectoral trends, revenue growth, and market sentiment for investors and traders.

Q2 Results 2025
Q2 Results 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 27, 2025 09:09:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Q2 Results 2025: What’s Coming On Monday, October 27

Good morning, market watchers! Brace yourselves for a flurry of earnings announcements today as over 40 companies release their September quarter results.

This week, around 300 firms will declare their Q2FY26 numbers, and investors will have plenty to chew on, according to the BSE quarterly results calendar.

Today’s marquee names include Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Oil Corporation, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Indus Towers, SRF, Bata India, and Tata Investment Corporation.

These results will give a snapshot of how sectors from energy and infrastructure to FMCG and industrials are performing heading into the festive season.

Q2 earnings often set the tone for market sentiment, and investors will be keeping a keen eye on revenue growth, profits, and sector-specific trends. Whether you’re a long-term investor or a trader hunting for opportunities, today promises insights, surprises, and a chance to spot potential winners. Keep your screens ready,  Dalal Street is about to get busy!

Q2 Results 2025: Companies Reporting Today, Monday, October 27

Energy & Utilities

  • Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
  • Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
  • Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.
  • Hindustan Petroleum 

Banking & Financial Services

  • Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
  • PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
  • Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
  • Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

Automobile & Engineering

  • TVS Motor Company 
  • Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
  • JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Pharma & Chemicals

  • Cipla (mentioned in commentary)
  • Dabur India (mentioned in commentary)
  • Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

Construction & Real Estate

  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
  • Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd.
  • Suraj Estate Developers Ltd.

Consumer & FMCG

  • Bata India Ltd.
  • Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
  • Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd.

IT & Technology

  • KFin Technologies Ltd.
  • Fabtech Technologies Ltd.
  • Focus Business Solution Ltd.
  • Take Solutions Ltd.

Other Industrial & Manufacturing

  • Indus Towers Ltd.
  • Galaxy Bearings Ltd.
  • Indo Cotspin Ltd.
  • Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.
  • Mercantile Ventures Ltd.
  • Oswal Yarns Ltd.
  • PDS Ltd.
  • Rasi Electrodes Ltd.
  • Raymond Ltd.
  • Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.
  • Shiva Cement Ltd.
  • Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.
  • Supreme Industries Ltd.
  • Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd.
  • Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.

So, as the Q2 results roll out, investors will get a clearer and cleaner picture of corporate performance across all the sectors. For traders, keep an eye on key players like Adani Energy, Indian Oil, and Bata India. Today’s earnings could set the tone for market sentiment, offering opportunities for both traders and long-term investors.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Dr Reddy, Vikram Engineering, Reliance Industries, Infosys In Focus Today on 27 october 2025
First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsstock market today

RELATED News

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Kicks Off the Week on a Positive Note, 40+ Companies Set To Report Q2 Results

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Dr Reddy, Vikram Engineering, Reliance Industries, Infosys And Many Others In Focus Today

LATEST NEWS

Chhath Puja Holiday in Delhi 2025: Will Offices and Banks Remain Closed? Full Details Here

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (27.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Rohini Kalam, Asian Games Jiu Jitsu Representative, Found Dead At Home

Pakistan Issues Final Warning To Taliban, Peace Talks With Afghanistan Hit Deadlock In Turkey, ‘Illogical & Detached…’

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Cyclone Montha Weather Alert: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal Brace For Heavy Rainfall, Schools Closed, IMD On Red Alert

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India
Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India
Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India
Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

QUICK LINKS