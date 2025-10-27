Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Q2 Results 2025: What’s Coming On Monday, October 27

Good morning, market watchers! Brace yourselves for a flurry of earnings announcements today as over 40 companies release their September quarter results.

This week, around 300 firms will declare their Q2FY26 numbers, and investors will have plenty to chew on, according to the BSE quarterly results calendar.

Today’s marquee names include Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Oil Corporation, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Indus Towers, SRF, Bata India, and Tata Investment Corporation.

These results will give a snapshot of how sectors from energy and infrastructure to FMCG and industrials are performing heading into the festive season.

Q2 earnings often set the tone for market sentiment, and investors will be keeping a keen eye on revenue growth, profits, and sector-specific trends. Whether you’re a long-term investor or a trader hunting for opportunities, today promises insights, surprises, and a chance to spot potential winners. Keep your screens ready, Dalal Street is about to get busy!

Q2 Results 2025: Companies Reporting Today, Monday, October 27

Energy & Utilities

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum

Banking & Financial Services

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

Automobile & Engineering

TVS Motor Company

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Pharma & Chemicals

Cipla (mentioned in commentary)

Dabur India (mentioned in commentary)

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

Construction & Real Estate

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd.

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd.

Consumer & FMCG

Bata India Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd.

IT & Technology

KFin Technologies Ltd.

Fabtech Technologies Ltd.

Focus Business Solution Ltd.

Take Solutions Ltd.

Other Industrial & Manufacturing

Indus Towers Ltd.

Galaxy Bearings Ltd.

Indo Cotspin Ltd.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.

Mercantile Ventures Ltd.

Oswal Yarns Ltd.

PDS Ltd.

Rasi Electrodes Ltd.

Raymond Ltd.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.

Shiva Cement Ltd.

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.

So, as the Q2 results roll out, investors will get a clearer and cleaner picture of corporate performance across all the sectors. For traders, keep an eye on key players like Adani Energy, Indian Oil, and Bata India. Today’s earnings could set the tone for market sentiment, offering opportunities for both traders and long-term investors. (With Inputs) Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Dr Reddy, Vikram Engineering, Reliance Industries, Infosys In Focus Today on 27 october 2025