Q2 Results 2025: Over 40 Companies Release Q2FY26 Results Today; Dalal Street Watches Earnings from Adani, Indian Oil, Bata India

Q2 Results 2025: What’s Coming On Monday, October 27
Good morning, market watchers! Brace yourselves for a flurry of earnings announcements today as over 40 companies release their September quarter results.
This week, around 300 firms will declare their Q2FY26 numbers, and investors will have plenty to chew on, according to the BSE quarterly results calendar.
Today’s marquee names include Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Oil Corporation, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Indus Towers, SRF, Bata India, and Tata Investment Corporation.
These results will give a snapshot of how sectors from energy and infrastructure to FMCG and industrials are performing heading into the festive season.
Q2 earnings often set the tone for market sentiment, and investors will be keeping a keen eye on revenue growth, profits, and sector-specific trends. Whether you’re a long-term investor or a trader hunting for opportunities, today promises insights, surprises, and a chance to spot potential winners. Keep your screens ready, Dalal Street is about to get busy!
Q2 Results 2025: Companies Reporting Today, Monday, October 27
Energy & Utilities
- Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
- Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.
- Hindustan Petroleum
Banking & Financial Services
- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
Automobile & Engineering
- TVS Motor Company
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
Pharma & Chemicals
- Cipla (mentioned in commentary)
- Dabur India (mentioned in commentary)
- Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Construction & Real Estate
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
- Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd.
- Suraj Estate Developers Ltd.
Consumer & FMCG
- Bata India Ltd.
- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd.
IT & Technology
- KFin Technologies Ltd.
- Fabtech Technologies Ltd.
- Focus Business Solution Ltd.
- Take Solutions Ltd.
Other Industrial & Manufacturing
- Indus Towers Ltd.
- Galaxy Bearings Ltd.
- Indo Cotspin Ltd.
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.
- Mercantile Ventures Ltd.
- Oswal Yarns Ltd.
- PDS Ltd.
- Rasi Electrodes Ltd.
- Raymond Ltd.
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.
- Shiva Cement Ltd.
- Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.
- Supreme Industries Ltd.
- Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd.
- Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.
