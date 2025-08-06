LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet

No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously holds repo rate at 5.5%, citing easing inflation and positive economic outlook. Retail, wholesale inflation decline, with festival season optimism boosting market sentiment.

RBI
RBI

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 6, 2025 10:32:00 IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has just made a big call — they’re keeping the repo rate steady at 5.5% during their August meeting. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced this decision on Wednesday, confirming no change under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility. Over three days (August 4th, 5th, and 6th), the MPC carefully studied India’s economic and financial health before reaching this unanimous decision. Remember, they had cut the rate by 50 basis points back in June to tackle easing inflation.

So, why the pause now? Governor Malhotra explained it clearly: “After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy record under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility unchanged at 5.5 percent.” What do you think this means for borrowers and investors like you? Stay tuned — the economic pulse is steady, but the watch continues.

Repo Rate:

  • June 2025: 5.5%

  • May 2025: 5.5%

  • Note: Unchanged after June cut

  • July: 5.5%

Inflation Hits 6-Year Low, Food Prices Drop Sharply

Good news for your wallet—India’s retail inflation has dipped to its lowest level in over six years! According to the Ministry of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June showed a neat 2.10% year-on-year inflation rate, down by 72 basis points from May 2025. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, “Both near-term and medium-term inflation levels are now within the RBI’s comfort zone.” What does that mean for you? Simply put, prices aren’t soaring, especially for food. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) actually went negative at -1.06%, dropping in both rural (-0.92%) and urban (-1.22%) areas. So, your grocery bills might just be giving you a little breather. With inflation playing nice, the RBI has some breathing room — making it easier to keep the economy balanced.

Wholesale Inflation Dips Into the Negative Zone—Good News for Your Wallets Again!

Wholesale inflation took a surprising dip in June, sliding to -0.13% from 0.39% in May. Thanks to falling prices in essentials like food, mineral oils, metals, crude petroleum, and natural gas, the price tag on many everyday items is easing up. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says these drops have helped push wholesale inflation into the red—something the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee definitely likes to see. This downward trend gave the MPC the green light to keep the repo rate steady, showing confidence that inflation is under control. So, whether you’re a business owner or just shopping for your next festive feast, this stable pricing environment means more breathing room for your budget. Ready to enjoy the savings as the festival season kicks in? Looks like the economy’s set to sparkle along with your celebrations!

Monsoon’s Pouring, Festivals Roaring—India’s Economy Is Ready to Shine!

Governor Malhotra shares some great news: “The monsoon season is progressing well, and the upcoming festival season usually increases economic activity.” That means rain isn’t just watering crops—it’s also fueling a shopping spree! With festivals around the corner, people are ready to spend, celebrate, and boost the economy. Plus, the RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate steady means borrowing won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Businesses can plan, consumers can shop, and everyone can enjoy the festive buzz without worrying about high costs. So, get your festive hats on and wallets ready—India’s economic party is just getting started, and the outlook looks sunny and bright!

Repo Rate at 5.5%: Key Economic Indicators at a Glance

Indicator June 2025 Value May 2025 Value Notes
Repo Rate 5.5% 5.5% Unchanged after June cut
Retail Inflation (CPI) 2.10% (Provisional) 2.82% Lowest since January 2019
Food Inflation (CFPI) -1.06% (Provisional) N/A Soft food prices, rural & urban
Wholesale Inflation (WPI) -0.13% 0.39% Negative due to key sectors

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: rbiRBI REPO RATE

RELATED News

Gold Price Today: Act Fast Before Prices Rise — Check Current Rates in Your City!
Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Signals, Indian Traders Await RBI Decision
Stocks To Watch Today: NSDL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Lupin, Hero MotoCorp And Many More In Focus Today
ED Inquires Anil Ambani For Nine Hours In A 17,000-Cr Loan Fraud Case
Want To Grow Your Money In India As An NRI? These Investment Tips Actually Work

LATEST NEWS

Greg Chappell Takes A Dig Ben Stokes: ‘Positive Doesn’t Mean Reckless’
Wednesday Season 2 Drops October 23: More Twists, Dark Humor & Jenna Ortega’s Iconic Return
Hiroshima 80 Years Later: Survivors Slam Trump’s Nuclear Justification, Call Out Japan’s Silence
Breaking: Two Minute Silence In Parliament For Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombing
Gautam Gambhir Gets Reality Check On The Oval Test Win: ‘Would Have Been His Last In Tests As Coach’
KL Rahul Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Evaarah Holding His Hand, Suniel Shetty Drops Heartfelt Comment Full Of Love
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horror Of The Natural Disaster Recounted By The Eyewitnesses
Shocking Twist On The Bold And The Beautiful: Grace Admits She Lied About Liam’s Brain Tumor In August 5 Episode
Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj Get Into Heated Argument On Day 5: ‘Tune Bola Kyu Nahi’
Brazilian PM Lula Rejects Speaking To Trump, Says ‘I Will Call PM Modi, Xi Jinping’ Instead
No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet
No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet
No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet
No Changes In RBI REPO Rates, Stays Unchanged At 5.5% In August Policy Meet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?