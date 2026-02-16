Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

BSE, Groww, and Angel One shares dropped after RBI tightened broker lending norms. Stricter collateral rules and transaction tax hikes may curb liquidity, derivatives volumes, and proprietary trading, impacting market performance.

RBI New Rules
RBI New Rules

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 16, 2026 11:49:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

BSE And Capital Market Shares Drop Amid RBI Tightening

The stock prices of BSE and other capital market companies experienced a significant decline, ranging from 2% to 10%, on February 16 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented stricter rules for bank loans to brokers and market intermediaries. The RBI published new regulations on February 13, establishing more stringent standards for bank guarantee collateral and prohibiting banks from extending loans for proprietary trading activities. Industry experts believe this decision will have a major impact on both market liquidity and leverage.

Jefferies estimated that BSE could see a 10% decrease in earnings due to the RBI regulations, highlighting the central bank’s influence on capital market activities and risk management practices.

You Might Be Interested In

RBI Regulations Impact on Nifty Capital Markets and Brokers (16 February, 2026)

  • Nifty Capital Markets: Trading nearly 2% lower

  • Angel One: Down 4%

  • Groww: Down 3.5%

  • BSE: 2% to 10%

RBI’s Revised Lending Norms for Brokers

Under the amended RBI (Commercial Banks – Credit Facilities) Directions:

  • Brokers will be required to provide full collateral against loans for proprietary trading.

  • Bank funding for acquisition of securities on a broker’s own account is barred, except for limited market-making activities.

  • Most exposures must be backed by 100% collateral, including a significant cash component.

Circular states, “Banks shall not provide finance to a CMI for acquisition of securities on its own account, including for proprietary trading or investments.”

RBI Rules Shake Up Liquidity and Proprietary Trading

The Reserve Bank of India aims to protect the banking system, but some industry experts believe that the “blanket approach” will restrict liquidity. The market’s hidden champions, known as proprietary and arbitrage desks, conduct cash–futures arbitrage, options market making, and index arbitrage-executing low-margin, high-volume transactions to maintain tight spreads and fair prices.

The new collateral regulations increase operational expenses for proprietary trading desks, potentially impeding their performance. Proprietary trading generates 50% of the equity options premium turnover. Investors are closely observing whether markets can continue operating smoothly under stricter RBI regulations or face potential disruptions.

Effect on Derivative Volumes and Market Participants

  • The revised RBI norms will take effect from April 1, 2026.
  • Combined with the recently hiked transaction tax on equity futures and options, derivative trading volumes are expected to decline.
  • The Indian government and financial regulators have taken multiple measures to cool the derivative trading market, where retail investors have faced losses.
  • Angel One may need to reassess funding for its margin trading facility, according to JM Financial analysts.
  • Groww might have to raise additional funds from the market to comply with the new rules.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Angel OneAngel One share pricebroker lending normsbseBSE share pricecapital marketderivative volumesequity optionsgrowwGroww pricemarket liquidityproprietary tradingrbi

RELATED News

Fractal Analytics IPO Lists at 3% Discount Despite Strong QIB Demand; Shares Open Below ₹900 as GMP Signals Play Out

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Miesha Iyer? Mystery Woman Sparks Internet Buzz Amid Jay And Mahi Vij’s Shocking Divorce

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61-Run Loss to India? Qualification Scenario Explained

Nissan Gravite 7-Seater Launch: From Premium 3-Row Comfort To LED DRLs And Premium Cabin, Check Price, Features & Specs

SoverignFX Emphasizes Risk Framework as Retail Trading Standards Rise

IND vs PAK: ‘Aahista Aahista Nahi, Jaldi Match Khatam’ — Indian Fans Mock Babar Azam During T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo, Video Goes Viral

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire: Seven Workers Burned Alive In Massive Blaze In Rajasthan – What We Know So Far

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms
Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms
Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms
Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

QUICK LINKS