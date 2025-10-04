LIVE TV
Home > Business > EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India

EarlyJobs, India’s fast-growing recruitment-tech startup, has expanded its franchise model across 10 districts, bridging Tier 2 and Tier 3 talent with nationwide companies. With AI-driven tools and local franchise hubs, EarlyJobs is addressing gaps in access, training, and hiring. The expansion has already improved walk-ins by 163%, facilitating 2,000+ placements for 100+ clients across industries.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 4, 2025 17:36:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4: EarlyJobs, one of India’s fastest-growing recruitment-tech startups, has announced the successful expansion of its franchise presence across 10 districts in India, strengthening its mission to connect untapped talent pools in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with companies across the country, including major metropolitan hubs. The company’s district-level franchisees are now operational in Mohali, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rampur, Coimbatore, Bangalore Urban, Ramnagar, Ananthapur, and Mangalore. This network is enabling a new ecosystem of opportunity where candidates who were previously disconnected from mainstream hiring pipelines are now being actively engaged, trained, and connected to employers through EarlyJobs’ recruitment platform.

The beginning of EarlyJobs’ franchise model can be traced back to its origins, where the founders recognised deep-rooted challenges in India’s hiring landscape. Women professionals often dropped out of the workforce due to social or personal barriers, freshers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges faced limited access to job opportunities, and companies across industries continued to struggle with slow and fragmented recruitment processes. EarlyJobs initially responded with a freelance recruiter network, empowering women to work remotely as HR professionals. However, the team realised that digital solutions alone could not bridge the awareness gap for students and candidates in smaller towns. The franchise model was created to bring EarlyJobs closer to the communities that needed it most.

The franchisees play a critical role in creating local bridges between talent and opportunity. Each district franchise functions as a hub where recruiters engage directly with colleges, training institutes, and candidates. For example, in Coimbatore and Mangalore, EarlyJobs works with engineering colleges to connect students with IT and core-sector roles, while in

Rampur and Ramnagar, the focus has been on creating awareness about opportunities in sectors such as retail and operations. In larger hubs like Bangalore Urban and Chennai, the franchisees are equally vital, enabling faster talent sourcing for companies by tapping into EarlyJobs’ recruiter and candidate network. In this way, the franchise footprint reflects both the diversity of India’s regions and the scale of the employment gap that EarlyJobs is determined to close.

The technology backbone of this network is EarlyJobs.ai, the company’s AI-enabled recruitment platform that powers the entire process. The platform offers skill assessments to ensure candidates are interview-ready, a smart applicant tracking system for faster shortlisting, and resume-building and interview-preparation tools to equip job seekers with confidence. For recruiters and franchisees, the platform provides a centralised dashboard to access thousands of job openings every month, giving even local recruiters in smaller districts access to mandates from companies nationwide. This combination of local presence and AI-driven efficiency is what makes EarlyJobs’ franchise model distinctive.

The impact of the franchise rollout is already evident in the company’s traction. Between April and September 2025, EarlyJobs reported that walk-ins increased by 163 per cent, selections rose by 56 per cent, and joinings grew by 162 per cent. In addition, the company has already facilitated over 2,000 successful placements for its 100-plus client companies, supported by a growing base of 300 active freelance recruiters and 1,000 trained interns. The franchise network is contributing significantly to this progress, not only by sourcing candidates but also by raising awareness in communities that were previously disconnected from hiring ecosystems.

The perspective of the founders underlines the importance of this expansion. Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of EarlyJobs, explained that every district in India holds immense talent, but much of it remains untapped because students and job seekers are disconnected from recruiters and employers. By embedding recruitment operations locally through franchise partners, EarlyJobs ensures that opportunities are accessible everywhere. Saurav Kumar emphasised that the company’s vision is not limited to the current 10+ districts but aims to eventually expand across all 700+ districts in India, ensuring that recruitment becomes decentralised and equitable.

The broader significance of the franchise model lies in how it redefines recruitment in India. Rather than being centralised in metropolitan hubs or limited to large staffing agencies, hiring is now being made accessible at the district level. By combining local franchisees with a strong AI-powered technology platform, EarlyJobs is creating a new model of recruitment that is both scalable and inclusive. With franchisees already active in 10 districts and thousands of candidates benefiting from the system, EarlyJobs is proving that recruitment can truly be made “from anywhere to everywhere.”

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 5:28 PM IST
