Sampat Aluminium Limited IPO Opens Tomorrow: Key Details Investors Should Know Before Investing

Sampat Aluminium Limited is all set to initiate its IPO tomorrow, September 17, 2025 for public subscription. This BSE IPO will close on September 19, 2025, providing investors to participate in the growing aluminium manufacturing sector.

Sampat Aluminium Limited: IPO Highlights at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: September 17, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: September 19, 2025

• Size of the Issue: 25,44,000 equity shares

• Price Band of IPO: Rs.114 to Rs.120 per share

• Min. Bid: 2,400 shares

• Market Lot size: 1,200 shares

• Individual Investor Cut-off Amount: Rs.2,00,000

• Max. Bid Quantity for QIBs and NIIs:

o QIBs: 23,76,000 shares

o NIIs: 11,91,600 shares

Sampat Aluminium Limited: Key Stakeholders in IPO process

• Book Running Lead Manager: Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Ltd

• Name of the Registrar: CAMEO Corporate Services Ltd

• Bank Sponsoring: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

About Sampat Aluminium Limited: Company’s Overview

Sampat Aluminium Limited functions in into the business of producing aluminium products, focused on wide range of industries together with construction, automotive, and consumer goods. Through the rising demand for lightweight and robust materials, the company placed itself to profit from the growing demand of aluminium in the Indian as well as International.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment