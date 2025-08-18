Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know

Korean giant Samsung has taken a big step and is now all set to start the production of laptops in India, according to news agency PTI. Citing sources aware of the development, the PTI report stated that the Korean company will produce these laptops at its Greater Noida factory. Samsung has already been making feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets at the factory.

A source told PTI, “Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country.”

Union electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly had a meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, and Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun, and said that “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation.”

The company’s big move is part of efforts to expand its presence in the India. Samsung already has a strong base in mobile phone and tablet production.

Samsung set up its first plant in India back in 1996. It was one of the earliest global electronics manufacturers to invest in India. Due to this early move, the company is also the second largest exporter of handsets from India, after Apple.

India is home to Samsung’s second largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in the world. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, earlier this year said that the company has started preparing for laptop production in the country. The decision is expected to help Samsung tap into the growing demand for laptops among Indian consumers.

While Samsung is already the second largest smartphone player in India in terms of both value and volume, the company is yet to establish a strong presence in the laptop market. As per Counterpoint Research, Samsung continues to hold its ground in the smartphone race, competing with major global and domestic brands.

