Home > Business > SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing

SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing

SBI urges state governments to lead rare earth mining and processing under India’s USD 18,000 crore critical minerals mission. The move aims to boost regional growth and reduce reliance on imports.

SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing (Pic: Youtube)
SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing (Pic: Youtube)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 28, 2025 11:34:00 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) released a research report urging state governments to lead rare earth exploration and processing. The report emphasizes that rare earth elements are vital for modern industries due to their unique physical and chemical properties. These minerals support device miniaturization, thermal stability, and energy efficiency. SBI notes that active state involvement can drive regional economic development and reduce India’s reliance on imports. “The active participation of state governments in encouraging rare earth exploration and processing can contribute to regional economic development and self‑sufficiency in critical mineral value chains.” The report arrives as India battles heavy import bills for rare earth materials and magnets, which are integral to multiple high-tech sectors.

Strategic Importance Of Rare Earths In India’s Industries

SBI highlights that rare earth elements serve six major industries, with primary consumption in basic metals and electrical and optical equipment. Rare earth magnets have surged in demand within automotive, electronics, and machinery sectors. Data shows that India’s annual rare earth imports averaged USD 33 million over the past four years, dropping slightly to USD 31.9 million in FY25. Meanwhile, rare earth magnet imports skyrocketed to USD 291 million in FY25, the highest level recorded. These figures underline the urgency for domestic capability building. With global supply disruptions and China’s export restrictions, India must fortify its critical mineral ecosystems.

Policy Response: National Critical Mineral Mission

To address these challenges, the Indian government launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025. The mission designates 30 minerals as critical for national economic security. It and allocates Rs 18,000 crore for implementation between 2025 and 2031. SBI advocates for state governments to engage actively in rare earth exploration, beneficiation, and processing. Increased state involvement would enable local job creation, infrastructure development, and industrial growth. It would also support the central aim of reducing import dependency and strengthening India’s role in global value chains.

Why Investors Should Care

FactorDetails
Import DependencyRare earth imports (~USD 32 m) and magnet imports (~USD 291 m in FY25)
Key Industries ImpactedAutomobile, electrical & electronics, machinery, basic metals
Government InitiativeNational Critical Mineral Mission with Rs 18,000 crore funding
Role of State GovernmentsExploration, processing support, regional economic development

India’s rare earth push could unlock major gains for investors in electronics, renewables, and manufacturing. Watch early-moving states and sectors—they may spark fresh economic and industrial momentum.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Tata Plans BIGGEST IPO News: Timelines, Prices And Profit Plays — Next Big Market Moves Uncovered!

Tags: India rare earth elementssbi

RELATED News

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Is Stable- Should You Buy Before Festive Season? Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
TCS Shares Fall 2% After 12,000 Job Cuts Shock, Nifty IT Slides Over 1% in Sector Selloff
Stock Market Today: Disclaimer For Investors! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Red — What’s Driving The Market? Here’s The Scoop
Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Adani Green Energy And Many In Focus
Over 3,200 Boeing Workers in St. Louis Reject Contract, Strike Likely by 4 August

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: SC Posts Justice Yashwant Varma’s Plea For Hearing On July 30
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti’s Adorable ‘Aladdin’ Broadway Night, Pics Goes Viral
JSW Shifts Gears: Bold EV Launch Set For 2027 In Collaboration With Chery Tech, Makes It A Homegrown Innovation
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Jolts Hokkaido, Japan: Is There A Tsunami Warning?
What Is Postmenopausal Bleeding and Why Does It Happen?
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Stray Dog Menace, Rabies Deaths
Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Gaza
‘We’ll Fight China Together’: UK Defence Secretary Declares Support Against Beijing Threat Over Taiwan
XXX Vs Union Of India: Justice Yashwant Varma Hides Identity, Files Petition In Supreme Court
SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing
SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing
SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing
SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?