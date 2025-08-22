Shivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: NII And Retail Quotas Subscribed, QIB Lags, Sees Slow Start

The Shivashrit Foods IPO will be open for subscription for people so they can buy shares until Tuesday, August 26. The offering includes a fresh issue of ₹61.29 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹8.75 crore. This is an SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) IPO, which means it’s for a smaller company. The price of each share is between ₹135 and ₹142. People who want to invest in the company can buy shares during this time. It’s a way for the company to raise money and grow.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Subscription Status Today

Overall IPO subscription stood at 8% .

. Retail investor portion was subscribed 12% .

portion was subscribed . Non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 8% .

portion was subscribed . Qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion received no bids so far.

Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP Rises Ahead Of Listing

The grey market premium (GMP) for Shivashrit Foods IPO is going up. Today, the GMP is ₹13, which is more than what it was two days ago when it was ₹8. This means that people in the unofficial market are ready to pay ₹13 more than the upper price band of the IPO.

The IPO price range is ₹135 to ₹142 per share. So, if we add the GMP of ₹13 to the highest price of ₹142, the expected listing price could be around ₹155. This would give investors a profit of about 9.15% on listing day.

This increase in GMP shows that investors are becoming more interested in Shivashrit Foods IPO. It is a good sign for people who have applied for the shares. However, it’s important to remember that GMP is unofficial and can change quickly, so one should always be careful.