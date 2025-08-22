LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: NII And Retail Quotas Subscribed, QIB Lags, Sees Slow Start

Shivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: NII And Retail Quotas Subscribed, QIB Lags, Sees Slow Start

Shivashrit Foods’ ₹70 crore SME IPO opens August 22-26, with rising grey market premium indicating strong interest. Shares list on NSE SME platform September 1, backed by anchor investor support.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 22, 2025 15:25:24 IST

Shivashrit Foods IPO Opens For Subscription

Shivashrit Foods has launched its ₹70 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, August 22.

The Shivashrit Foods IPO will be open for subscription for people so they can buy shares until Tuesday, August 26. The offering includes a fresh issue of ₹61.29 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹8.75 crore. This is an SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) IPO, which means it’s for a smaller company. The price of each share is between ₹135 and ₹142. People who want to invest in the company can buy shares during this time. It’s a way for the company to raise money and grow.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Subscription Status Today

  • Overall IPO subscription stood at 8%.
  • Retail investor portion was subscribed 12%.
  • Non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 8%.
  • Qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion received no bids so far.

Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP Rises Ahead Of Listing

The grey market premium (GMP) for Shivashrit Foods IPO is going up. Today, the GMP is ₹13, which is more than what it was two days ago when it was ₹8. This means that people in the unofficial market are ready to pay ₹13 more than the upper price band of the IPO.

The IPO price range is ₹135 to ₹142 per share. So, if we add the GMP of ₹13 to the highest price of ₹142, the expected listing price could be around ₹155. This would give investors a profit of about 9.15% on listing day.

This increase in GMP shows that investors are becoming more interested in Shivashrit Foods IPO. It is a good sign for people who have applied for the shares. However, it’s important to remember that GMP is unofficial and can change quickly, so one should always be careful.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Details

  • Investors can apply in lots of 1,000 shares.
  • Retail investors must apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares.
  • Minimum investment for retail investors is approximately ₹2,70,000.
  • Before the IPO opened, Shivashrit Foods raised ₹19.92 crore from anchor investors.
  • Funds raised from the IPO will be used for:
    • Capital expenditure
    • Meeting working capital needs
    • General corporate purposes

Key Dates for Shivashrit Foods IPO:

  • Allotment date: Expected on August 28

  • Listing date: Scheduled for September 1

  • Listing platform: NSE SME platform

