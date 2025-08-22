LIVE TV
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
Home > Business > Applied For Shreeji Shipping IPO? Here's How To Check Your Share Allotment

Applied For Shreeji Shipping IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Share Allotment

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment is being finalized today, August 22. Investors can check allotment status online via Bigshare, BSE, or NSE. GMP suggests strong listing above issue price.

Shreeji Shipping IPO
Shreeji Shipping IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 22, 2025 12:29:54 IST

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Date Today: Here’s What You Should Know

The IPO market of India is already on peak, people have became smart enough to buy IPOs that have a promising future and will give them return on investment. 

So, few days ago if you applied for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO, you might be aware that the share allotment will be finalized today, Friday, August 22, 2025. This means you’ll soon find out if you’ve been allotted shares.

The IPO saw strong interest, with a subscription rate of 58.10 times on the last day, according to BSE data. The subscription period started on August 19 and ended on August 21.

To check your allotment status, visit the registrar’s website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Keep your PAN card or application number handy for easy access.

Many investors are eagerly waiting for the results, so make sure to check your status today. If you missed this IPO, stay tuned for upcoming ones. 

Read More: Upcoming IPOs: Indian Traders ALERT! Keep Your Eyes On The Hot IPO Pipeline Coming Soon – Check The Full List Here

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Check Your Share Allotment

Investors can check how many shares they got in the IPO allocation status.

  • If you got shares, the number will be shown.

  • If not, you will get a refund.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Share Credit and Refund Dates

  • Shares will be added to the demat accounts of investors who got them.
  • Shares will be credited on Monday, August 25.
  • Refunds will also start on Monday, August 25.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Listing Date

As per the plans, the Shreeji Shipping IPO is set to be on the list and become a listed company. The IPO will be listed on Tuesday, August 26, on BSE and NSE.

Shreeji Shipping Global Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

  • Today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is +38.
  • This means shares are trading ₹38 above the IPO price in the grey market.
  • The IPO price was ₹252, so the estimated listing price is about ₹290 (which is 15% higher).
  • The GMP has been going up in the last 16 sessions.
  • Experts say the minimum GMP was ₹0 and the maximum was ₹38.
  • This suggests a strong listing for the IPO soon.

How To Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment In The Registrar’s Website?

Hey there! Applied for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO and can’t wait to see if you got any shares? Don’t worry — it’s super easy to check. Just follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Go to the Website
    • Open this link on your phone or computer:
    • https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  • Step 2: Choose the IPO
    • From the list on the page, click on “Shreeji Shipping Global IPO”.
  • Step 3: Pick How You Want to Search
    • You’ll see a few options. Pick one:
      • PAN Number
      • Application Number
      • Beneficiary ID (from your Demat account)
  • Step 4: Enter the Details
    • Type in your number carefully- make sure there are no mistakes.
  • Step 5: Click the “Search” Button
    • Click on Search, and your allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check On BSE

  • Go to: www.bseindia.com
  • Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’.
  • From the dropdown, choose ‘Shreeji Shipping Global IPO’.
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN.
  • Click ‘Search’ to see your allotment result.

How to Check on NSE:

  • Visit: www.nseindia.com
  • New user? Click ‘Click here to sign up’ and enter your PAN.
  • Log in using your Username and Password.
  • Enter the captcha and submit.
  • Your IPO allotment status will be displayed.

Also Read: Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Applied For Shreeji Shipping IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Share Allotment

