Applied For Shreeji Shipping IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Share Allotment

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Date Today: Here’s What You Should Know

The IPO market of India is already on peak, people have became smart enough to buy IPOs that have a promising future and will give them return on investment.

So, few days ago if you applied for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO, you might be aware that the share allotment will be finalized today, Friday, August 22, 2025. This means you’ll soon find out if you’ve been allotted shares.

The IPO saw strong interest, with a subscription rate of 58.10 times on the last day, according to BSE data. The subscription period started on August 19 and ended on August 21.

To check your allotment status, visit the registrar’s website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Keep your PAN card or application number handy for easy access.

Many investors are eagerly waiting for the results, so make sure to check your status today. If you missed this IPO, stay tuned for upcoming ones.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Check Your Share Allotment

Investors can check how many shares they got in the IPO allocation status.

If you got shares, the number will be shown.

If not, you will get a refund.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Share Credit and Refund Dates

Shares will be added to the demat accounts of investors who got them.

Shares will be credited on Monday, August 25.

Refunds will also start on Monday, August 25.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Listing Date

As per the plans, the Shreeji Shipping IPO is set to be on the list and become a listed company. The IPO will be listed on Tuesday, August 26, on BSE and NSE.

Shreeji Shipping Global Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

Today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is +38.

This means shares are trading ₹38 above the IPO price in the grey market.

The IPO price was ₹252, so the estimated listing price is about ₹290 (which is 15% higher).

The GMP has been going up in the last 16 sessions.

Experts say the minimum GMP was ₹0 and the maximum was ₹38.

This suggests a strong listing for the IPO soon.

How To Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment In The Registrar’s Website?