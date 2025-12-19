LIVE TV
SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo to Be Held at Sarsana, Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 19, 2025 11:41:10 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 18: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI), in association with the Surat Embroidery Association (SEA), will organize the “Surat International Textile & Machinery Expo – SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo” from 9th to 12th January 2026 at the Surat International Exhibition & Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana, Surat.

The four-day exhibition will remain open to visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and will serve as a significant platform for showcasing the latest developments in embroidery and textile machinery.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Nikhil Madrasi, President of SGCCI, stated that SGCCI is consistently working towards developing Surat as a major hub for textile machinery manufacturing. He emphasized that encouraging local production of textile and embroidery machinery in Surat, with exports to global markets, aligns strongly with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Make in India” vision. Advanced textile machinery, he added, will play a crucial role in strengthening Surat’s position as an international textile brand.

Highlighting the importance of the embroidery sector, Mr. Manohar Tekchandani, President of the Surat Embroidery Association, noted that Surat is the second-largest embroidery hub in the world. Currently, around 2.5 lakh embroidery machines are operational in the city, generating employment for nearly 10 to 12 lakh people, with a significant contribution to women’s employment.

The SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo will witness participation from over 60 textile machinery manufacturers from Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, and New Delhi, collectively showcasing more than 100 advanced embroidery machines. The exhibition is expected to attract over 25,000 buyers and visitors from across the country through online registrations, including more than 1,000 buyers from outside Surat.

SITME 2026 will provide an excellent opportunity for textile machinery manufacturers, dealers, wholesalers, and retailers to display their latest products and services. The expo is designed to create meaningful business opportunities for textile manufacturers, job workers, entrepreneurs, buyers, and sellers, enabling them to expand their businesses at national and global levels.

Positioned as an “Industry for Industry” exhibition, SITME 2026 aims to benefit all stakeholders in the machinery and textile ecosystem by fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Free online visitor registration is available at: https://expo.sgcci.in/sitme26

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:41 AM IST
QUICK LINKS