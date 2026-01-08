LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

Stock Market Today: Indian markets open cautiously as weak global cues, geopolitical tensions and mixed Asian trends pressure benchmarks, while stock-specific action and key corporate updates keep traders alert.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 8, 2026 09:23:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Indian equity markets opened Thursday on a cautious note as global uncertainty continued to weigh on sentiment. Weak cues from Wall Street, mixed Asian markets, and ongoing geopolitical tensions kept investors defensive, setting the tone for a volatile start to the trading session on Dalal Street.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (8 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

Indian equities trade lower as benchmark indices slip amid cautious sentiment, reflecting weak global cues and ongoing volatility, with investors staying defensive ahead of key triggers.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,823.73, Down 137.41 points, −0.16%

  • Nifty 50: 26,105.70 | Down 35.05 points, −0.13%

Benchmarks trade in the red as cautious sentiment prevails, with investors reacting to weak global cues and ongoing volatility, keeping market participants defensive through the session.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

US Markets (Wall Street)

  • Sentiment hit by escalating geopolitical concerns and remarks from US President Donald Trump

  • S&P 500 closes down 0.34% after hitting intraday highs

  • Dow Jones falls 0.94% despite touching new peaks

  • Nasdaq gains 0.16%, outperforming on tech strength

Asian Markets

  • Early trade shows mixed to weak trend

  • Mainland China indices down 0.5–0.9%

  • Hong Kong markets decline 0.5–0.9%

  • Japan indices slip 0.5–0.9%

  • South Korea’s Kospi rises 1.48%, bucking the regional trend

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Gland Pharma

    • USFDA approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.7% (OTC)

  • Cipla

    • Supply partner Pharmathen International SA received nine USFDA observations (Form 483)

    • Inspection conducted in Greece from November 10–21, 2025

    • Impact under evaluation

  • Angel One

    • Board meeting on January 15 to consider stock split and interim dividend

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Stock Market On Wednesday

Geopolitical jitters, FII selling and weak Asian cues keep sentiment cautious; midcaps show resilience amid volatility

On Wednesday, the markets failed to find a foothold, with Dalal Street slipping for the third straight day. The Nifty fell below 26,150 as investors navigated a rocky path marked by geopolitical concerns, continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, and weak Asian cues. By the close, the Sensex was down 102 points at 84,961, while the Nifty slipped 38 points to 26,140. Notably, broader markets held up, with mid- and small-cap stocks showing some resilience. IT and consumer durables offered support, while auto and oil & gas stocks weighed on the benchmarks, keeping traders guessing and overall sentiment cautious.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Read More: Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After…

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 9:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Asian marketsGlobal Market Cuesindian stock marketmarket news IndiaMarket OpeningNifty 50 todaysensex todaystock market todayStocks To WatchWall Street overnight

Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

