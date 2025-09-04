LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip

Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip

The Indian stock market opened strong on GST reforms but failed to sustain momentum. Sensex and Nifty ended with modest gains while midcaps, smallcaps, and IT sectors slipped amid cautious investor sentiment.

STOCK MARKET Closing
STOCK MARKET Closing

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 4, 2025 15:53:57 IST

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : The GST Buzz Market Wrap, September 4, 2025: GST Buzz Sparks Early Gains, But Markets Hit the Snooze Button, and could not hold longer!

The Indian stock market opened September 4 with a bang on the momentum of the GST rate revamp. The new tax cuts gave investors hope that the market would quickly accelerate, but as the day dragged on those gains slowed at a quicker pace than a boiling kettle. At the start of the day, the Sensex and the Nifty were hardly on their feet, and the morning exuberation was whimpering the blues of a Monday morning.

Topping the list were M&M, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals and Nestle, which re-inserted some luster into the Nifty. At the other end, the spoilsports were HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank which dampened the mood.

Autos shot forward sectorally at almost 1 per cent and FMCG rose only marginally at 0.3 per cent. In the meantime, IT, metals, oil and gas, realty, power, and PSU banks quietly declined into the red, by between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent.

The wider market also was not in a great mood, as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.6 each. The Indian rupee too fell slightly to close at 88.15 per dollar as compared to 88.07 on Wednesday.

Therefore, although there was some initial hype surrounding the GST cut, the market chose to remain calm in the end, no fireworks today.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Sector-wise Market Performance (September 4, 2025)

  • Automobile Sector

    • M&M gains 6% on positive GST outcome for SUVs and tractors

    • Eicher and Hero close higher but off intraday highs

    • Bajaj Auto slips into the red

    • Maruti Suzuki sees profit booking, ends 4% below day’s high

  • Banking Sector

    • Nifty Bank rises 8 points to 54,075

  • Insurance Sector

    • Insurance companies erase gains

    • HDFC Life is the top loser

  • Information Technology (IT) Sector

    • IT stocks remain under pressure despite positive global cues

  • Consumer Goods (FMCG)

    • Most consumption stocks extend gains after GST cuts on key items

  • Midcap and Smallcap Indices

    • Midcap index slips 386 points to 56,959

    • Midcap index down roughly 1,100 points from day’s high

    • Broader markets underperform; smallcap indices also down

  • Others

    • Paytm falls 3% with healthy volumes, among top midcap losers

    • Varun Beverages falls 3%, affected by GST increase to 40% on aerated drinks

    Stock Market Lowest Today

    Stock Market Closing

    • Sensex: 80,718.01 (+150.30, +0.19%) 
    • Nifty: 24,734.30 (+19.25, +0.078%) 

    Sensex and Nifty closed with modest gains on September 4, reflecting cautious optimism amid market fluctuations. Investors remain watchful as broader trends influence future market movements.

    Intraday Low Points 

    • Sensex at Intraday Low:
      At 2:25 PM, Sensex hit 80,654.71, marking a sharp decline from the day’s high amid market-wide selling pressure.

    • Nifty Slips Further:
      Nifty dropped to 24,720.00 at 2:25 PM, reflecting weakness across sectors including IT, metals, and PSU banks.

    Stock Market Opening

    • Sensex: 81,135.26 up 567.55 points (0.70 percent)
    • Nifty: 24,886.50 up 171.45 points (0.69 percent)

    Sensex and Nifty opened strongly today, rising 0.70 percent and 0.69 percent respectively, reflecting positive investor sentiment fueled by GST reforms and encouraging global cues. A promising start for Dalal Street!

    Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

    • Mahindra and Mahindra – Rs 3,476.85 – up 5.85%
    • Bajaj Finance – Rs 934.95 – up 4.29%
    • Bajaj Finserv – Rs 2,002.40 – up 1.84%
    • Nestle India – Rs 1,212.00 – up 1.46%
    • ITC – Rs 415.50 – up 0.97%

    Top Losers In Stock Market Today

    • Wipro – Rs 245.00 – down 1.84%
    • IndusInd Bank – Rs 754.90 – down 1.74%
    • Maruti Suzuki India – Rs 14,685.40 – down 1.58%
    • HCL Technologies – Rs 1,445.00 – down 1.45%
    • Power Grid Corporation – Rs 282.25 – down 1.31%

    Also Read: Luxury Car FANS Attention! Is the New 40% GST Your Wallet’s Best Frenemy?

    Tags: niftysensexStock market closingstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

    RELATED News

    8th Pay Commission Delayed Again? Here’s Why Salary Hikes May Not Arrive Until 2027!
    Taurian MPS Limited IPO Alert: Should You Dive In Or Pause? Check Details Now!
    Vigor Plast India IPO Day 1: Should You Really Jump On This Public Subscription, Check Details?
    Luxury Car FANS Attention! Is the New 40% GST Your Wallet’s Best Frenemy? Luxury Cars, GST, and You Explained
    Optivalue Tek IPO Day 3: Why Are NIIs And Retail Investors Betting On This IT Software Company

    LATEST NEWS

    Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
    Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
    Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
    Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
    Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
    Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
    Daily Horoscope For September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
    Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
    What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
    Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
    Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip

    Follow Us

    Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

    NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

    TOP CATEGORIES

    QUICK LINKS

    Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip

    Follow Us

    Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

    NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

    TOP CATEGORIES

    Group Websites

    Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip
    Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip
    Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip
    Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip

    QUICK LINKS