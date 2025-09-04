Stock Market Today: At Closing, Early GST Optimism Fades, Autos Lead Gains, IT and PSU Banks Dip

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : The GST Buzz Market Wrap, September 4, 2025: GST Buzz Sparks Early Gains, But Markets Hit the Snooze Button, and could not hold longer!

The Indian stock market opened September 4 with a bang on the momentum of the GST rate revamp. The new tax cuts gave investors hope that the market would quickly accelerate, but as the day dragged on those gains slowed at a quicker pace than a boiling kettle. At the start of the day, the Sensex and the Nifty were hardly on their feet, and the morning exuberation was whimpering the blues of a Monday morning.

Topping the list were M&M, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals and Nestle, which re-inserted some luster into the Nifty. At the other end, the spoilsports were HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank which dampened the mood.

Autos shot forward sectorally at almost 1 per cent and FMCG rose only marginally at 0.3 per cent. In the meantime, IT, metals, oil and gas, realty, power, and PSU banks quietly declined into the red, by between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent.

The wider market also was not in a great mood, as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.6 each. The Indian rupee too fell slightly to close at 88.15 per dollar as compared to 88.07 on Wednesday.

Therefore, although there was some initial hype surrounding the GST cut, the market chose to remain calm in the end, no fireworks today.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Sector-wise Market Performance (September 4, 2025)

Automobile Sector M&M gains 6% on positive GST outcome for SUVs and tractors Eicher and Hero close higher but off intraday highs Bajaj Auto slips into the red Maruti Suzuki sees profit booking, ends 4% below day’s high

Banking Sector Nifty Bank rises 8 points to 54,075

Insurance Sector Insurance companies erase gains HDFC Life is the top loser

Information Technology (IT) Sector IT stocks remain under pressure despite positive global cues

Consumer Goods (FMCG) Most consumption stocks extend gains after GST cuts on key items

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Midcap index slips 386 points to 56,959 Midcap index down roughly 1,100 points from day’s high Broader markets underperform; smallcap indices also down

Others Paytm falls 3% with healthy volumes, among top midcap losers Varun Beverages falls 3%, affected by GST increase to 40% on aerated drinks

