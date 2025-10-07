LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Steady as Sensex, Nifty Rise; Tech & Banking Lead the Charge

Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Steady as Sensex, Nifty Rise; Tech & Banking Lead the Charge

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street kicked off Tuesday on a high note, with Sensex and Nifty trading in the green. Gains were led by IT, banking, and infra stocks, signaling cautious but sustained optimism.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 7, 2025 09:53:16 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, Readers, Market Mood Today is Calm, Confident, and a Tad Curious

Welcome to another day on Dalal Street, where the bulls didn’t exactly sprint, but they certainly showed up with a confident strut.

The Sensex and Nifty opened in the green, riding on cautious optimism, global cues, and a splash of Monday momentum that seems to have carried over. With GIFT Nifty hinting at a muted start earlier, the markets had us guessing, would it be a sleepy session or a stealthy rally? Turns out, it was a bit of both.

Tech stocks tried to shine, banks held their ground, and oil prices decided to take a breather. Meanwhile, retail investors kept one eye on SEBI’s cautionary note and the other on their favorite midcaps.

So, whether you’re riding the wave or waiting on the sidelines, today’s market had just enough movement to keep you interested, but not so much that you’d spill your coffee.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (September 30, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 81,943.38, up 153.27 points (+0.19%)
        • Nifty: 25,120.55, up 42.90 points (+0.17%)

        Sensex and Nifty both opened and traded higher, reflecting positive market sentiment with modest gains of 0.19% and 0.17%, respectively, signaling cautious optimism among investors today.

          While Writing The Article (9:40 AM)
                  • Sensex: 81,979.49, up 189.38 points (+0.23%)
                  • Nifty: 25,135.75, up 58.10 points (+0.23%)

                  Indian markets extended gains with both Sensex and Nifty rising 0.23%, reflecting sustained buying interest across key sectors. Positive global cues and investor optimism continue to support the upward momentum.

                      Stock Market Today: Stocks To Watch Today On Charts

                      Information Technology

                      • LTIMindtree: Signed a multi-year strategic deal with a global media & entertainment company
                      • HCL Technologies: Collaborating with MIT Media Lab on AI and quantum computing research

                      Industrial & Infrastructure

                      • Dilip Buildcon: JV received LOA for 100 MW solar project supplying power to MP Jal Nigam for 25 years
                      • NIBE: Secured orders worth ₹20.57 crore from leading infrastructure and defence company

                      Real Estate

                      • Brigade Enterprises: Signed Joint Development Agreement for premium residential project in West Chennai (6.6 acres, GDV ₹1,000 crore)

                      Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

                      Top Gainers 

                      • Power Grid Corporation of India share price: ₹291.35 (+1.59%)
                      • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,024.20 (+1.52%)
                      • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹748.20 (+1.20%)
                      • Wipro share price: ₹244.10 (+0.85%)
                      • ICICI Bank share price: ₹1,373.00 (+0.74%)
                      Top Losers
                      • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,201.55 (-0.90%)
                      • Tata Motors share price: ₹708.40 (-0.58%)
                      • Tata Consultancy Services share price: ₹2,975.00 (-0.44%)
                      • State Bank of India share price: ₹870.85 (-0.37%)
                      • Nestle India share price: ₹1,177.75 (-0.30%)

                      Stock Market On Monday

                      Market Monday brought some much-needed cheer as Nifty not only kept its winning streak alive but also comfortably crossed the 25,000 mark for the third straight day. The Sensex was in a good mood too, jumping nearly 583 points, powered by a strong rally in IT, pharma, and banking sectors. Buyers seemed keen, pushing Nifty to settle close to its day’s high at 25,095.95, signaling optimism as the week kicks off. Midcaps joined the party with a solid 0.7% gain, though smallcaps played it a bit cooler, ending slightly lower.

                      Leading the charge were familiar favorites like Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, and tech giants TCS and Tech Mahindra.

                      On the flip side, Tata Steel and Adani Ports dragged a bit, reminding us not to get too comfortable.

                      Sector-wise, IT dazzled with a 2% rise, while private banks and healthcare also showed muscle. 

                      Meanwhile, metals and FMCG cooled down a touch, making sure the market keeps us on our toes. 

                      Monday’s momentum feels promising, ready for what the week holds?

                      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                      First published on: Oct 7, 2025 9:53 AM IST
