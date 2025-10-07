Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Steady as Sensex, Nifty Rise; Tech & Banking Lead the Charge

Stock Market Today: Good morning, Readers, Market Mood Today is Calm, Confident, and a Tad Curious

Welcome to another day on Dalal Street, where the bulls didn’t exactly sprint, but they certainly showed up with a confident strut.

The Sensex and Nifty opened in the green, riding on cautious optimism, global cues, and a splash of Monday momentum that seems to have carried over. With GIFT Nifty hinting at a muted start earlier, the markets had us guessing, would it be a sleepy session or a stealthy rally? Turns out, it was a bit of both.

Tech stocks tried to shine, banks held their ground, and oil prices decided to take a breather. Meanwhile, retail investors kept one eye on SEBI’s cautionary note and the other on their favorite midcaps.

So, whether you’re riding the wave or waiting on the sidelines, today’s market had just enough movement to keep you interested, but not so much that you’d spill your coffee.