Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers!
Buckle up for a cautious Tuesday as GIFT Nifty signals a slow start, up just 1.5 points at 25,181 as of 8:00 AM. Not exactly fireworks, but hey, it’s early.
Globally, the vibes are somewhat mixed.
Asia’s looking like a patchwork quilt, Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit another record high (up 0.66%) for the second day, riding the Wall Street wave, while South Korea’s KOSPI popped 2.7%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is dragging, down 0.7%.
And in the U.S., tech stole the spotlight, OpenAI and AMD’s game-changing partnership sent ripples across Wall Street, a direct flex at Nvidia. Result? Nasdaq up 0.7%, S&P 500 up 0.36%, while the Dow dipped 0.14%, classic value vs. growth tension.
So, are we in for a sleepy session or a surprise rally? Keep your watchlist close, today could get interesting.
Stocks To Watch Today
Information Technology
- LTIMindtree: Signed a multi-year strategic deal with a global media & entertainment company
- HCL Technologies: Collaborating with MIT Media Lab on AI and quantum computing research
Industrial & Infrastructure
- Dilip Buildcon: JV received LOA for 100 MW solar project supplying power to MP Jal Nigam for 25 years
- NIBE: Secured orders worth ₹20.57 crore from leading infrastructure and defence company
Real Estate
- Brigade Enterprises: Signed Joint Development Agreement for premium residential project in West Chennai (6.6 acres, GDV ₹1,000 crore)
Healthcare & Pharma
- Metropolis Healthcare Q2 (YoY):
- Revenue up 23% including acquisitions
- B2C revenue up 16%, B2B revenue up 34%
- Debt-free with ₹55 crore net cash surplus
- Zydus Lifesciences: Received Health Canada approval for generic Liothyronine tablets (for hypothyroidism)
- Aster DM Healthcare: Received NOC from BSE and NSE for merger with Quality Care India
Energy & Clean Tech
- Oil India & Mahanagar Gas: Signed MoU to explore LNG value chain and clean energy opportunities
- Coal India: Signed MoU with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for critical mineral exploration
Telecom
- Reliance Jio: Added 19.49 lakh subscribers in August (up from 4.82 lakh in July)
- Bharti Airtel: Added 4.96 lakh subscribers
- Vodafone Idea: Lost 3.08 lakh subscribers (improved from 3.59 lakh loss in July)
Consumer & Retail
- Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands:
- Flipkart Investments exited by selling entire 6.02% stake for ₹998.4 crore
- Stake bought by investors including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UTI AMC, etc.
E-Commerce
-
Zomato (Eternal): BofA Securities Europe SA acquired 0.08% stake (81 lakh shares) for ₹266.04 crore from Goldman Sachs
Travel & Hospitality
-
Suba Hotels: Listing debut on SME platform today
Other Listings
-
- Mainboard: Fabtech Technologies, Glottis
- SME: Sodhani Capital, Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Dhillon Freight Carrier
Bulk & Block Deals
- Optiemus Infracom: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 0.4% stake for ₹23.79 crore
- Pace Digitek:
- Morgan Stanley Asia bought 12 lakh shares
- Necta Bloom One sold 21.02 lakh shares
- Embassy Office Parks REIT: Kotak Performing Re Credit Fund sold 90.43 units at ₹421 each
Banking & Financials
-
Bank of India Q2 (YoY):
-
Global business up 11.8% to ₹15.6 lakh crore
-
Global deposits up 10.08% to ₹8.53 lakh crore
-
Global advances up 14% to ₹7.08 lakh crore
-
Domestic deposits up 8.5% to ₹7.30 lakh crore
-
Domestic advances up 14.6% to ₹5.96 lakh crore
-
-
Under F&O ban today: RBL Bank
Tip For Trading
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty To Have Flat-to-Positive Start Expected For Markets, Will Sensex And Nifty End In Green Today???