Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING

GIFT Nifty signals a cautious start amid mixed global cues. Key stocks include LTIMindtree, HCL Tech, Bank of India, Reliance Jio, and Brigade Enterprises. Watch telecom, pharma, energy, and real estate sectors.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 7, 2025 09:06:55 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers!

Buckle up for a cautious Tuesday as GIFT Nifty signals a slow start, up just 1.5 points at 25,181 as of 8:00 AM. Not exactly fireworks, but hey, it’s early.

Globally, the vibes are somewhat mixed. 

Asia’s looking like a patchwork quilt, Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit another record high (up 0.66%) for the second day, riding the Wall Street wave, while South Korea’s KOSPI popped 2.7%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is dragging, down 0.7%.

And in the U.S., tech stole the spotlight, OpenAI and AMD’s game-changing partnership sent ripples across Wall Street, a direct flex at Nvidia. Result? Nasdaq up 0.7%, S&P 500 up 0.36%, while the Dow dipped 0.14%, classic value vs. growth tension.

So, are we in for a sleepy session or a surprise rally? Keep your watchlist close, today could get interesting.

Stocks To Watch Today

Information Technology

  • LTIMindtree: Signed a multi-year strategic deal with a global media & entertainment company
  • HCL Technologies: Collaborating with MIT Media Lab on AI and quantum computing research

Industrial & Infrastructure

  • Dilip Buildcon: JV received LOA for 100 MW solar project supplying power to MP Jal Nigam for 25 years
  • NIBE: Secured orders worth ₹20.57 crore from leading infrastructure and defence company

Real Estate

  • Brigade Enterprises: Signed Joint Development Agreement for premium residential project in West Chennai (6.6 acres, GDV ₹1,000 crore)

Healthcare & Pharma

  • Metropolis Healthcare Q2 (YoY):
    • Revenue up 23% including acquisitions
    • B2C revenue up 16%, B2B revenue up 34%
    • Debt-free with ₹55 crore net cash surplus
  • Zydus Lifesciences: Received Health Canada approval for generic Liothyronine tablets (for hypothyroidism)
  • Aster DM Healthcare: Received NOC from BSE and NSE for merger with Quality Care India

Energy & Clean Tech

  • Oil India & Mahanagar Gas: Signed MoU to explore LNG value chain and clean energy opportunities
  • Coal India: Signed MoU with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for critical mineral exploration

Telecom

  • Reliance Jio: Added 19.49 lakh subscribers in August (up from 4.82 lakh in July)
  • Bharti Airtel: Added 4.96 lakh subscribers
  • Vodafone Idea: Lost 3.08 lakh subscribers (improved from 3.59 lakh loss in July)

Consumer & Retail

  • Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands:
    • Flipkart Investments exited by selling entire 6.02% stake for ₹998.4 crore
    • Stake bought by investors including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UTI AMC, etc.

E-Commerce

  • Zomato (Eternal): BofA Securities Europe SA acquired 0.08% stake (81 lakh shares) for ₹266.04 crore from Goldman Sachs

Travel & Hospitality

  • Suba Hotels: Listing debut on SME platform today

Other Listings

    • Mainboard: Fabtech Technologies, Glottis
    • SME: Sodhani Capital, Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Dhillon Freight Carrier

Bulk & Block Deals

  • Optiemus Infracom: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 0.4% stake for ₹23.79 crore
    • Pace Digitek:
    • Morgan Stanley Asia bought 12 lakh shares
    • Necta Bloom One sold 21.02 lakh shares
  • Embassy Office Parks REIT: Kotak Performing Re Credit Fund sold 90.43 units at ₹421 each

Banking & Financials

  • Bank of India Q2 (YoY):

    • Global business up 11.8% to ₹15.6 lakh crore

    • Global deposits up 10.08% to ₹8.53 lakh crore

    • Global advances up 14% to ₹7.08 lakh crore

    • Domestic deposits up 8.5% to ₹7.30 lakh crore

    • Domestic advances up 14.6% to ₹5.96 lakh crore

  • Under F&O ban today: RBL Bank

Tip For Trading

Focus on discipline and risk management when trading. Always set stop-loss orders to limit losses and never risk more than you can afford. Study market trends but avoid emotional decisions. Keep a trading journal to review your strategies and learn from mistakes for consistent improvement over time.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING

QUICK LINKS