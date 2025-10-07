Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers!

Buckle up for a cautious Tuesday as GIFT Nifty signals a slow start, up just 1.5 points at 25,181 as of 8:00 AM. Not exactly fireworks, but hey, it’s early.

Globally, the vibes are somewhat mixed.

Asia’s looking like a patchwork quilt, Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit another record high (up 0.66%) for the second day, riding the Wall Street wave, while South Korea’s KOSPI popped 2.7%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is dragging, down 0.7%.

And in the U.S., tech stole the spotlight, OpenAI and AMD’s game-changing partnership sent ripples across Wall Street, a direct flex at Nvidia. Result? Nasdaq up 0.7%, S&P 500 up 0.36%, while the Dow dipped 0.14%, classic value vs. growth tension.

So, are we in for a sleepy session or a surprise rally? Keep your watchlist close, today could get interesting.

Stocks To Watch Today

Information Technology

LTIMindtree: Signed a multi-year strategic deal with a global media & entertainment company

HCL Technologies: Collaborating with MIT Media Lab on AI and quantum computing research

Industrial & Infrastructure

Dilip Buildcon: JV received LOA for 100 MW solar project supplying power to MP Jal Nigam for 25 years

NIBE: Secured orders worth ₹20.57 crore from leading infrastructure and defence company

Real Estate

Brigade Enterprises: Signed Joint Development Agreement for premium residential project in West Chennai (6.6 acres, GDV ₹1,000 crore)

Healthcare & Pharma

Metropolis Healthcare Q2 (YoY): Revenue up 23% including acquisitions B2C revenue up 16%, B2B revenue up 34% Debt-free with ₹55 crore net cash surplus

Zydus Lifesciences: Received Health Canada approval for generic Liothyronine tablets (for hypothyroidism)

Aster DM Healthcare: Received NOC from BSE and NSE for merger with Quality Care India

Energy & Clean Tech

Oil India & Mahanagar Gas: Signed MoU to explore LNG value chain and clean energy opportunities

Coal India: Signed MoU with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for critical mineral exploration

Telecom

Reliance Jio: Added 19.49 lakh subscribers in August (up from 4.82 lakh in July)

Bharti Airtel: Added 4.96 lakh subscribers

Vodafone Idea: Lost 3.08 lakh subscribers (improved from 3.59 lakh loss in July)

Consumer & Retail

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: Flipkart Investments exited by selling entire 6.02% stake for ₹998.4 crore Stake bought by investors including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UTI AMC, etc.



E-Commerce

Zomato (Eternal): BofA Securities Europe SA acquired 0.08% stake (81 lakh shares) for ₹266.04 crore from Goldman Sachs

Travel & Hospitality

Suba Hotels: Listing debut on SME platform today

Other Listings

Mainboard: Fabtech Technologies, Glottis SME: Sodhani Capital, Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Dhillon Freight Carrier



Bulk & Block Deals

Optiemus Infracom: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 0.4% stake for ₹23.79 crore Pace Digitek: Morgan Stanley Asia bought 12 lakh shares Necta Bloom One sold 21.02 lakh shares

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Kotak Performing Re Credit Fund sold 90.43 units at ₹421 each

Banking & Financials

Bank of India Q2 (YoY): Global business up 11.8% to ₹15.6 lakh crore Global deposits up 10.08% to ₹8.53 lakh crore Global advances up 14% to ₹7.08 lakh crore Domestic deposits up 8.5% to ₹7.30 lakh crore Domestic advances up 14.6% to ₹5.96 lakh crore

Under F&O ban today: RBL Bank

Tip For Trading

Focus on discipline and risk management when trading. Always set stop-loss orders to limit losses and never risk more than you can afford. Study market trends but avoid emotional decisions. Keep a trading journal to review your strategies and learn from mistakes for consistent improvement over time.

(With Inputs)

