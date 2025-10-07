Stock Market LIVE Updates: Green Alert! Dalal Street Opens Strong, Optimism High; Will The Market Close In The Green Today?

SEBI has approved six IPOs including Lenskart Solutions, Wakefit Innovations, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Tenneco Clean Air India, Shree Ram Twistex, and Lamtuf, clearing the way for their public offerings after issuing observation letters earlier.
Just getting into the stock market and not sure where to start? Here’s a powerful (but super simple) habit to build right now:
Make a personal watchlist of 5 to 10 stocks.
Think about companies you use, brands you believe in, or stocks you’ve been curious about. Got a few in mind already? Great — now add them to a free platform like Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, or TradingView.
Next step? Set alerts for key things like price jumps, unusual trading volume, or news updates. These platforms can notify you automatically — no need to sit at your screen all day.
Now, here’s your challenge:
✅ Pick your 5–10 stocks today
✅ Set your first alerts
✅ Check in once or twice a day
This one habit will keep you informed, focused, and less overwhelmed. Give it a shot — your future investor self will thank you.
NOW LET’S DIVE INTO THE CHARTS!
Market Update:
Sensex: 81,943.38, up 153.27 points (+0.19%)
Nifty: 25,120.55, up 42.90 points (+0.17%)
Sensex and Nifty both opened and traded higher, reflecting positive market sentiment with modest gains of 0.19% and 0.17%, respectively, signaling cautious optimism among investors today.
Oil Market Update: Oil prices steady amid smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike Brent crude futures up 1 cent to $65.48 per barrel U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude unchanged at $61.69 per barrel Previous session saw both contracts rise over 1% Market concerns over weakening global demand and potential supply glut Gold Market Update: Goldman Sachs raises December 2026 gold price forecast to $4,900/oz from $4,300 Strong Western ETF inflows and central bank buying driving price upgrade Spot gold trading around $3,960/oz, earlier touched $3,977.19 Gold up 51% this year due to central bank buying, weak dollar, and geopolitical tensions Expected central bank gold purchases: 80 metric tons in 2025, 70 tons in...
The U.S. stock market showed strong gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching all-time closing highs. This boost came mainly due to optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) dealmaking, which has investors feeling confident despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown that has lasted six days.The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.71%, closing at 22,941.67 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36% to finish at 6,740.28. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly by 0.14%, ending the day at 46,694.97.Globally, the Nikkei index in Japan hit a fresh record high, driven by a rally in tech stocks following a major...