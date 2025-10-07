Stock Market LIVE Updates: Green Alert! Dalal Street Opens Strong, Optimism High; Will The Market Close In The Green Today?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty To Have Flat-to-Positive Start Expected For Markets, Will Sensex And Nifty End In Green Today???

Just getting into the stock market and not sure where to start? Here’s a powerful (but super simple) habit to build right now:

Make a personal watchlist of 5 to 10 stocks.

Think about companies you use, brands you believe in, or stocks you’ve been curious about. Got a few in mind already? Great — now add them to a free platform like Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, or TradingView.

Next step? Set alerts for key things like price jumps, unusual trading volume, or news updates. These platforms can notify you automatically — no need to sit at your screen all day.

Now, here’s your challenge:

✅ Pick your 5–10 stocks today

✅ Set your first alerts

✅ Check in once or twice a day

This one habit will keep you informed, focused, and less overwhelmed. Give it a shot — your future investor self will thank you.

NOW LET’S DIVE INTO THE CHARTS!