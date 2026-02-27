Stock Market Today: Cautious Friday Ahead As Mixed Global Cues Keep Sensex, Nifty Soft; Dalal Street Opens Flat Amid Stock-Specific Action and Uncertainty

Friday is likely to see Indian markets remain cautiously curious as global markets send mixed signals and investors weigh risk versus opportunity. Early trends indicate a sluggish start, with benchmark indices hovering near flat levels before slipping after the opening bell. Selective strength in technology stocks contrasts with broader sectors still searching for direction. With Gift Nifty movements, global cues, and stock-specific triggers in play, traders are expected to stay vigilant and tactical. Patience, quick reactions, and a close watch may prove rewarding through the day.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (27 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Stock Market Opening Bell. Sensex: Down 287.10 points (0.35%) at 81,961.51

Nifty 50: Down 105.10 points (0.41%) at 25,391.45

Market Breadth: 889 shares advanced, 1,195 declined, 184 unchanged

Trend: Weak opening amid mixed global cues

Top Losers (Nifty): Bharti Airtel InterGlobe Aviation Maruti Suzuki JSW Steel Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Top Gainers (Nifty): Tech Mahindra HCLTech Tata Consultancy Services

Indian markets opened lower on mixed global signals, with Sensex and Nifty declining amid weak breadth. IT stocks showed resilience, while auto, metal, and pharma stocks dragged indices in early trade.

Stocks To Watch Today

Vishal Mega Mart: Promoter Samayat Services may sell up to a 6.5% stake via a block deal worth ₹3,507.5 crore at a floor price of ₹115 per share.

Jio Financial Services: Invested ₹2,000 crore in subsidiary Jio Credit for business expansion.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: Incorporated a new subsidiary in Singapore for global energy trading operations.

Brigade Enterprises: Partnership with Primus Senior Living for ₹750 crore senior housing projects.

Stock Market On Thursday

Market on Thursday | Early Cheer Fades as Volatility Keeps Traders on Their Toes

The Indian equity market started on a positive note; however, it soon became entangled in a tug of war between the bulls and bears, making Thursday a highly volatile session. Optimism came from gains in Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports & SEZ, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti Suzuki, while losses in Power Grid Corp, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank limited the overall upside.

Auto, pharma, telecom, and metal stocks posted modest gains, while the media sector lagged. Midcap stocks remained steady and smallcaps ended flat, leaving investors uncertain whether the market is in a consolidation phase or quietly preparing for the next breakout.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)