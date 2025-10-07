LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points

Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points

Stock market Today: On October 7, 2025, Nifty stayed strong above 25,100 and Sensex gained 136 points. Realty and telecom led the rally, while mixed sector performances kept investors cautiously optimistic.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 7, 2025 16:09:21 IST

Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points

Stock market Today | 7th October, 2025

Market Close: Nifty Crosses 25,100, Sensex Up 136 Points, Realty and Telecom Take the Spotlight!

What a day on the Indian stock market! On October 7, the Nifty held strong above 25,100, closing at 25,108.30, up 30.65 points (0.12%). The Sensex followed suit, climbing 136.63 points (0.17%) to finish at 81,926.75.

With around 1,780 shares gaining and 2,204 slipping, it was a day of mixed action but overall positive vibes.

Energy, oil & gas, pharma, telecom, and consumer durables led the charge, rising between 0.3% and 2%. The BSE Midcap index added 0.4%, while the smallcap index saw a slight dip.

Top gainers? Jio Financial, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Eicher Motors, and HCL Technologies stole the show. On the flip side, stocks like Trent, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, and HUL faced some selling pressure.

Investors, looks like telecom and realty are shining stars right now, keep an eye on these sectors!

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Banking

  • Profit booking seen in heavyweights Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • SBI Life rises; HDFC Life and Max Life slip

  • Federal Bank among top midcap gainers

FMCG & Consumer

  • Trent down 2% on subdued Q2 growth

  • Britannia among top midcap losers

Telecom

  • Reliance up nearly 1%, supporting Nifty

  • Bharti Airtel ends 1% higher after minor subscriber increase

  • Vodafone Idea rises nearly 9% following AGR case update

  • Indus Towers also up

Automobiles

  • Tata Motors falls 2% despite JLR resuming production at one unit

Energy & Power

  • Torrent Power among top midcap gainers

  • Hind Copper among top midcap losers

Gas & Utilities

  • IGL surges 6% amid reports of tax changes on gas sourcing

Railways & Infrastructure

  • Rail stocks surge after Cabinet approves ₹24,000 Cr projects

  • IRCON up 7%

  • Titagarh Rail among top midcap gainers

Others

  • Dreamfolks rises 5% announcing foray into B2C segment

  • Divi’s and Amber Enterprises among top midcap gainers

  • CESC, JSPL, HDFC AMC, Bank of Baroda among top midcap losers

Stock Market Today At Closing 

Stock Market Closing

      • Sensex: 81,926.75 (+136.63, +0.17%)
      • Nifty: 25,108.30 (+30.65, +0.12%)

      The Sensex closed at 81,926.75, gaining 136.63 points (0.17%), while the Nifty ended at 25,108.30, up 30.65 points (0.12%), showing modest but steady market gains today.

      Opening Updates

      • Sensex: 81,943.38, up 153.27 points (+0.19%)
      • Nifty: 25,120.55, up 42.90 points (+0.17%)

      Sensex and Nifty both opened and traded higher, reflecting positive market sentiment with modest gains of 0.19% and 0.17%, respectively, signaling cautious optimism among investors today.

              Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

              • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,931.15 (up 1.50%)
              • HCL Technologies share price: ₹1,435.30 (up 1.32%)
              • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹748.35 (up 1.22%)
              • UltraTech Cement share price: ₹12,189.05 (up 1.07%)
              • Power Grid Corporation share price: ₹289.75 (up 1.03%)

              Top Losers In Stock Market Today

              • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,187.00 (down 2.10%)
              • Tata Motors share price: ₹697.70 (down 2.08%)
              • State Bank of India share price: ₹864.50 (down 1.09%)
              • Infosys share price: ₹1,459.00 (down 1.09%)
              • Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: ₹2,127.00 (down 0.86%)

                Also Read: Nissan Tekton Unveiled: Bold New C-SUV Launching In India Q2 2026, Features And What To Expect

                First published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:58 PM IST
                ——————————————–
                Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                ————————————————–

                Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

                Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

                Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points

                QUICK LINKS