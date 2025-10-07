Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points

Stock market Today | 7th October, 2025
Market Close: Nifty Crosses 25,100, Sensex Up 136 Points, Realty and Telecom Take the Spotlight!
What a day on the Indian stock market! On October 7, the Nifty held strong above 25,100, closing at 25,108.30, up 30.65 points (0.12%). The Sensex followed suit, climbing 136.63 points (0.17%) to finish at 81,926.75.
With around 1,780 shares gaining and 2,204 slipping, it was a day of mixed action but overall positive vibes.
Energy, oil & gas, pharma, telecom, and consumer durables led the charge, rising between 0.3% and 2%. The BSE Midcap index added 0.4%, while the smallcap index saw a slight dip.
Top gainers? Jio Financial, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Eicher Motors, and HCL Technologies stole the show. On the flip side, stocks like Trent, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, and HUL faced some selling pressure.
Investors, looks like telecom and realty are shining stars right now, keep an eye on these sectors!