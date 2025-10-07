Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points

Stock market Today | 7th October, 2025

Market Close: Nifty Crosses 25,100, Sensex Up 136 Points, Realty and Telecom Take the Spotlight!

What a day on the Indian stock market! On October 7, the Nifty held strong above 25,100, closing at 25,108.30, up 30.65 points (0.12%). The Sensex followed suit, climbing 136.63 points (0.17%) to finish at 81,926.75.

With around 1,780 shares gaining and 2,204 slipping, it was a day of mixed action but overall positive vibes.

Energy, oil & gas, pharma, telecom, and consumer durables led the charge, rising between 0.3% and 2%. The BSE Midcap index added 0.4%, while the smallcap index saw a slight dip.

Top gainers? Jio Financial, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Eicher Motors, and HCL Technologies stole the show. On the flip side, stocks like Trent, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, and HUL faced some selling pressure.

Investors, looks like telecom and realty are shining stars right now, keep an eye on these sectors!

Stock Market Today Sector Wise Banking Profit booking seen in heavyweights Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

SBI Life rises; HDFC Life and Max Life slip

Federal Bank among top midcap gainers FMCG & Consumer Trent down 2% on subdued Q2 growth

Britannia among top midcap losers Telecom Reliance up nearly 1%, supporting Nifty

Bharti Airtel ends 1% higher after minor subscriber increase

Vodafone Idea rises nearly 9% following AGR case update

Indus Towers also up Automobiles Tata Motors falls 2% despite JLR resuming production at one unit Energy & Power Torrent Power among top midcap gainers

Hind Copper among top midcap losers Gas & Utilities IGL surges 6% amid reports of tax changes on gas sourcing Railways & Infrastructure Rail stocks surge after Cabinet approves ₹24,000 Cr projects

IRCON up 7%

Titagarh Rail among top midcap gainers Others Dreamfolks rises 5% announcing foray into B2C segment

Divi’s and Amber Enterprises among top midcap gainers

CESC, JSPL, HDFC AMC, Bank of Baroda among top midcap losers