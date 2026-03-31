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Home > Business News > Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31

Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31

Indian stock markets remained closed on Tuesday as exchanges observed Mahavir Jayanti, a major Jain festival. The holiday comes amid global market pressure triggered by the ongoing Iran war involving the US and Israel.

Indian stock markets closed for Mahavir Jayanti as global tensions and Iran war pressure equities; Sensex, Nifty saw sharp losses. Photo: Gemini.
Indian stock markets closed for Mahavir Jayanti as global tensions and Iran war pressure equities; Sensex, Nifty saw sharp losses. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 31, 2026 09:36:56 IST

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31

Stock Market Today Holiday: Stock markets worldwide are under strain due to the Iran war with the US and Israel.  Like the worldwide markets, the Indian stock market has also lost millions of dollars over the last month. On Monday, March 30, the market continued its losses. However, on Tuesday, the market remained closed as Indian equity markets observed Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suspended trading for the day in line with the official holiday calendar.

Mahavir Jayanti Observed by Jain Communities Worldwide

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira and is observed by Jain communities across the world. On account of the festival, banks and post offices in several states are also expected to remain closed.

The market holiday arrives at a time when equity markets have been facing pressure due to heightened global geopolitical tensions. The situation has triggered sharp declines in international equities, which have also impacted domestic markets.

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Indian markets have additionally been weighed down by persistent foreign investor selling, macroeconomic concerns, and weakness in the rupee.

MCX Evening Session to Remain Open, NCDEX Closed All Day

While equity markets are shut for the holiday, commodity trading will operate partially. According to the official schedule of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the morning trading session from 9 am to 5 pm will remain closed. However, trading will resume in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30 pm.

In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day due to the holiday.

Market Holidays Schedule For 2026

The Mahavir Jayanti break marks the fifth trading holiday among the 16 scheduled market closures for 2026.

Trading will remain suspended again later this week on April 3 (Friday) for Good Friday. Another holiday will follow on April 14 (Tuesday) to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

Looking ahead, May will have two trading holidays:

May 1 for Maharashtra Day

May 28 for Bakri Id

Markets will also remain closed on June 26 for Muharram, after which exchanges will operate for nearly two months without any scheduled trading holidays.

As per the official exchange calendar, several holidays are scheduled in the latter half of the year:

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

The exchanges have stated that any revisions to these dates will be communicated through separate notifications in advance.

Stock Market Yesterday

On Monday, March 30, Indian stock markets extended losses for a second consecutive session, with both benchmark indices falling more than 2% each.

The Sensex plunged 1,636 points, or 2.22%, to close at 71,947.55, while the Nifty 50 dropped 488 points, or 2.14%, settling at 22,331.40.

The sell-off was broad-based across market segments. The BSE 150 Midcap index declined 2.51%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index fell 2.57%.

Over the past two trading sessions, the Sensex has dropped a cumulative 3,326 points, or 4.42%, while the Nifty 50 has declined by 975 points, or 4.18%, reflecting sustained weakness across the market.

Also Read: Black Monday: Stock Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 1,200 Points, Nifty Near 22,450; Investors Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore – Here Are The Key Factors Behind Market Decline

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31
Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31
Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31
Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31

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