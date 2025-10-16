Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

The Indian stock market decided to flex its muscles on October 16, with Nifty cruising around 25,600 and Sensex jumping nearly 770 points, pretty impressive, right? Did your favorite stocks make the winners’ list?

Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank sure did, shining bright like stars!

But hey, not everyone had a great day, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, Sun Pharma, Jio Financial, and Infosys took a little dip. Wondering which sectors threw a party? Almost all, except PSU Banks, ended in the green. Autos, banks, consumer durables, realty, FMCG, and oil & gas all saw gains between 0.5% and 1.7%. Even the BSE midcap and smallcap indices joined the fun, rising 0.3% and 0.6%. So, what’s your move? Riding this wave or playing it cool? Share your market mood!

Rupee closes 25 paise higher: Indian rupee ended 25 paise higher at 87.82 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 88.07.