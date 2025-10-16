LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

Stock market Today: On October 16, Indian markets closed strong with Sensex up 862 points and Nifty near 25,600. Key gainers included Nestle and Titan, while Infosys saw a slight dip. Rupee strengthened.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 16, 2025 15:52:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

Stock market Today: Here Is Wrap up For Today

The Indian stock market decided to flex its muscles on October 16, with Nifty cruising around 25,600 and Sensex jumping nearly 770 points, pretty impressive, right? Did your favorite stocks make the winners’ list?

Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank sure did, shining bright like stars!

But hey, not everyone had a great day, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, Sun Pharma, Jio Financial, and Infosys took a little dip. Wondering which sectors threw a party? Almost all, except PSU Banks, ended in the green. Autos, banks, consumer durables, realty, FMCG, and oil & gas all saw gains between 0.5% and 1.7%. Even the BSE midcap and smallcap indices joined the fun, rising 0.3% and 0.6%. So, what’s your move? Riding this wave or playing it cool? Share your market mood!

Rupee closes 25 paise higher: Indian rupee ended 25 paise higher at 87.82 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 88.07.

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING

    • Sensex: 83,467.66, up 862.23 points (+1.04%)

    • Nifty: 25,585.30, up 261.75 points (+1.03%)

    Sensex closed strong at 83,467.66, gaining 1.04%, while Nifty surged 1.03% to 25,585.30, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor confidence in Indian equities.

          OPENING UPDATES 

          • Sensex up 278.89 points (0.34%) at 82,884.32
          • Nifty up 77.25 points (0.31%) at 25,400.80

          The market opened on a positive note with Sensex rising 279 points and Nifty gaining 77 points, reflecting cautious optimism as investors eye earnings and global cues for direction.

                        Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                        • Nestle India share price: ₹1,280.00 (up 4.78%)
                        • Titan Company share price: ₹3,638.00 (up 2.51%)
                        • Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: ₹2,200.80 (up 2.42%)
                        • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,196.40 (up 2.34%)
                        • Mahindra And Mahindra share price: ₹3,558.00 (up 1.74%)

                        Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                        • Infosys share price: ₹1,465.00 (down 0.60%)
                        • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹737.70 (down 0.36%)
                        • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,968.45 (down 0.04%)

                        (With Inputs)
                        Also Read:Nita Ambani’s Shocking Net Worth Revealed: How She Builds Here Own Wealth

                        First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:52 PM IST
                        ——————————————–
                        Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                        ————————————————–

                        Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                        Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

                        RELATED News

                        How Bag2Bag Is Making India’s ‘Pay-as-you-Stay’ Culture Mainstream

                        Kraken signs $100 million deal for Small Exchange to bulk up US derivatives business

                        India’s Shipbuilding Sector Sets Sail for Global Leadership

                        Nita Ambani’s Shocking Net Worth Revealed: How She Builds Here Own Wealth Beyond The Ambani Empire’s $100 Billion!

                        Dollar drops versus euro, rises slightly against yen, China's rare earths in focus

                        LATEST NEWS

                        J&K Police Seize 18 TRF Posters, Arrest Two During Naka Checking in Magam

                        PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

                        Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

                        Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

                        Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Tears Up Neelam Giri’s Letter In Captaincy Task, Leaving Fans Shocked!

                        Fossil shares plunge 40% on extension of deadline for debt exchange offer

                        Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

                        Watch Video: Mumbai Man Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life, Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call

                        Flipping sumo wrestlers get London tournament rolling

                        Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Issues Big Warning, Asks iPhone Users Not To Download Comet App, Reason Is…

                        Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

                        Follow Us

                        Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

                        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                        TOP CATEGORIES

                        QUICK LINKS

                        Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

                        Follow Us

                        Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

                        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                        TOP CATEGORIES

                        Group Websites

                        Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!
                        Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!
                        Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!
                        Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!
                        QUICK LINKS