Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

Stock Market Today: Reaction to RBI Policy Decision On Repo Rate

From the trader’s seat, Friday delivered two familiar events as the Reserve Bank of India announced its rate decision, triggering a market reaction that lacked enthusiasm. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while maintaining its neutral stance, prompting a cautious response from market participants, even as Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed confidence in India’s economic strength. Benchmark indices slipped to their day’s lows after the announcement, before settling around 0.3% lower.

The Sensex touched an intraday low of 82,945.56 after falling 368 points, marking a 0.44% decline. The Nifty 50 dropped 136 points, or 0.53%, to 25,504.6. In contrast, Bank Nifty moved in the opposite direction, rising 0.55%, signalling selective buying rather than broad-based selling.

For traders, the message was straightforward: there were no surprises, as interest rates remained unchanged. The session called for reading market reactions carefully, tracking sector rotation, and letting policy commentary, not just the headline, guide the next move.