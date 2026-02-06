LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

Stock Market Today: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance. Sensex and Nifty slip on cautious trading. Investors watch inflation, GDP projections, and policy cues for market direction.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 6, 2026 11:05:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

Stock Market Today: Reaction to RBI Policy Decision On Repo Rate

From the trader’s seat, Friday delivered two familiar events as the Reserve Bank of India announced its rate decision, triggering a market reaction that lacked enthusiasm. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while maintaining its neutral stance, prompting a cautious response from market participants, even as Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed confidence in India’s economic strength. Benchmark indices slipped to their day’s lows after the announcement, before settling around 0.3% lower.

The Sensex touched an intraday low of 82,945.56 after falling 368 points, marking a 0.44% decline. The Nifty 50 dropped 136 points, or 0.53%, to 25,504.6. In contrast, Bank Nifty moved in the opposite direction, rising 0.55%, signalling selective buying rather than broad-based selling.

You Might Be Interested In

For traders, the message was straightforward: there were no surprises, as interest rates remained unchanged. The session called for reading market reactions carefully, tracking sector rotation, and letting policy commentary, not just the headline, guide the next move.

Stock Market Today: Movements After RBI Meeting

  • Sensex fell 368 points (0.44%) to an intraday low of 82,945.56

  • Nifty 50 dropped 136 points (0.53%) to 25,504.6

  • Bank Nifty outperformed, trading 0.55% higher

Stock Market Sectoral Performance

  • Rate-sensitive sectors largely under pressure

  • Nifty Bank: down -0.3%

  • Nifty Financial Services: down -0.3%

  • Nifty Auto: declined over 1%

  • Nifty Realty: traded flat

Why Did Stock Market React Sharply? RBI Policy Outcome and Outlook – February 6, 2026 

1. Repo Rate Decision

  • The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.

  • This continues the pause after cumulative 125 bps cuts since February 2025, including a 25 bps reduction in December 2025.

  • The pause reflects a cautious approach, giving time for previous rate cuts to transmit through the economy.

2. Governor’s Commentary

  • Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that India’s domestic fundamentals remain strong.

  • Despite global uncertainties, the economy is resilient, justifying a neutral stance.

3. Future Policy Guidance

  • The MPC will be guided by evolving macroeconomic conditions.

  • Decisions will consider the new GDP and inflation series, which are expected shortly.

  • The RBI continues a measured approach, balancing growth support with inflation vigilance.

4. Inflation Outlook

  • CPI inflation projected at 2.1% for FY26, indicating a stable and comfortable environment.

  • Inflation pressures are manageable, reducing the need for immediate rate changes.

5. Growth Projections

  • FY26 GDP forecast marginally raised to 7.4%, reflecting robust economic momentum.

  • Strong domestic consumption, investment activity, and policy support underpin the growth outlook.

6. Overall Policy Tone

  • Policy stance described as neutral and cautious.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: RBI Policy Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%,

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank niftyCPI Inflationequity market Indiafinancial-marketsfiscal outlookFY26 growthGDP growth Indiahome-hero-pos-12indian economyindian stock marketinflation Indiamarket snapshotmarket tradingmarket updatemonetary policy Indianeutral policy stanceNifty AutoNifty BankNifty declinenifty realtynifty todaypolicy-guidancerate-sensitive sectorsRBI Governor Sanjay MalhotraRBI MPC MeetingRBI newsRBI PolicySensex slipsensex todaystock market reactionstock market today

RELATED News

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

RBI Grows More Optimistic, Raises FY27 Q1–Q2 GDP Projections, Defers Full-Year Forecast Pending New Data

RBI Policy Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Inflation Pressure Under Control Amid Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip After Rally as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of RBI Meeting

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

LATEST NEWS

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott | All Drama, No Boycott: Former India Player Predicts PCB U-Turn By February 12

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

‘Misleading Paid Promotion’: Delhi Police Clarifies Reports On Viral Claims About Missing Person And Children In The City

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi engages with students across India

‘When I Was 16…’: Who Is Sevda Rubens? Artist’s Viral X Post Claims Against Deepak Chopra Spark Online Backlash Amid Epstein Files Email Row

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Why Are Women In Iran Slamming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ‘World Hijab Day’ Message? ‘Shameful, Not Standing With Women’

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy
Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy
Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy
Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

QUICK LINKS