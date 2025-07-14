Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Lower As Indian Share Bazaar Remains Cautious But Calm

Stock Market Today: Quiet Tension as Earnings and Trade Clouds Hover

Good morning, traders! It’s Monday, and while the weekend’s behind us, the market mood is playing it safe — if not a little cautious.

Expect a flat to slightly negative start, with GIFT Nifty hinting at a dip of around 10.5 points, hovering near 25,181. Not a big move, just a gentle step back after last week’s choppy action.

What’s keeping the market on edge? Ongoing tariff jitters thanks to Trump’s trade threats, mixed earnings vibes, and those cautious global cues. The market’s still digesting all that uncertainty.

Volatility remains low, but don’t mistake that for confidence. Traders are picking their spots carefully, waiting for clearer signals before making big bets. IT stocks might stay under pressure, while other sectors could see some selective buying.

Anyone who enters the market thinking they will only earn and become rich has the wrong mindset. The market sometimes gives goosebumps and bumps of crashes as well. Sometimes we learn, and sometimes we earn!

Flat Lines, But Keep Your Eyes Sharp — The Market’s Just Getting Started. GIFT Nifty is hinting at a muted start, down just 10.5 points or 0.04% at around 25,181 — not exactly fireworks, but no panic either. After last week’s choppy session, this flat-to-negative opening feels more like a breather than a breakdown.

In early morning trade, Nifty futures hovered near 25,181, reflecting that cautious mood. Global markets remain on edge, wrestling with tariff tensions and geopolitical jitters, but some selective buying is emerging, suggesting traders are picking their spots carefully.

Earnings season is heating up, and with major global cues still unfolding, today’s session could quietly surprise. So keep those stops tight, your entries disciplined, and your eyes sharp—because sometimes, the calm before the storm packs the biggest punch.

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a flat start (9:15 AM). Nifty at 25,118.55 with −31.30 (0.12%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,384.49 with −805.79 (0.97%) from previous session.

Global tariff talk and Trump’s tariff shocks are rattling markets, but the Indian share bazaar isn’t losing sleep. Stay steady, calm, and ready to dance through the storm. Looks like the bulls have packed their raincoats and aren’t backing down anytime soon.

Stocks To Watch Today

VIP Industries : Promoters led by Dilip Piramal to sell up to 32% stake; deal may trigger a 26% open offer.

: Promoters led by Dilip Piramal to sell up to 32% stake; deal may trigger a 26% open offer. BEML : Board to meet on July 21 to consider first-ever stock split.

: Board to meet on July 21 to consider first-ever stock split. Glenmark Pharma : Gets US FDA warning for Indore plant; no immediate revenue impact.

: Gets US FDA warning for Indore plant; no immediate revenue impact. Adani Green : Issues shares to promoter Ardour Investment after warrant conversion at ₹1,480.75 each.

: Issues shares to promoter Ardour Investment after warrant conversion at ₹1,480.75 each. Titagarh Rail : Signs 99-year lease for land in West Bengal to boost metro & Vande Bharat train production.

: Signs 99-year lease for land in West Bengal to boost metro & Vande Bharat train production. Sula Vineyards : Q1 revenue dips 7.9% YoY; wine tourism up 21.8%, own brand sales down.

: Q1 revenue dips 7.9% YoY; wine tourism up 21.8%, own brand sales down. Zydus Lifesciences : US arm acquires two biologics plants in California via new subsidiary Zylidac Bio.

: US arm acquires two biologics plants in California via new subsidiary Zylidac Bio. Hindustan Copper : Says 50% US copper tariff unlikely to impact business; sells mainly in India.

: Says 50% US copper tariff unlikely to impact business; sells mainly in India. RVNL : Bags ₹213.22 crore contract from South Central Railway for OHE upgradation project.

: Bags ₹213.22 crore contract from South Central Railway for OHE upgradation project. RITES Ltd. : Wins ₹46.82 crore contract for upgrading Karnataka colleges under PM USHA Scheme.

: Wins ₹46.82 crore contract for upgrading Karnataka colleges under PM USHA Scheme. NCC : Secures ₹2,269 crore contract from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro systems and rolling stock.

: Secures ₹2,269 crore contract from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro systems and rolling stock. Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) : Q1FY26 revenue at ₹15,932 crore; EBITDA margin drops to 8.2% from 8.9%.

: Q1FY26 revenue at ₹15,932 crore; EBITDA margin drops to 8.2% from 8.9%. Orient Green Power: Subsidiary receives ₹4.35 crore tax demand due to depreciation disallowance.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

ASTEC-RE

SUVIDHAA

SOMATEX

GUJAPOLLO

SECURKLOUD

Top Losers:

MIRC-RE

PARSVNATH

GVPTECH-RE

GODHA

GEPIL

Share Market On Friday

Markets weren’t in the mood to party on July 11! Indian equity indices wrapped up the session in the red, dragging investor spirits down along with them. The Sensex slipped 689.81 points (0.83%) to close at 82,500.47, while the Nifty lost 205.40 points (0.81%), ending the day at 25,149.85.

If you kept checking your portfolio hoping to see some green, tough luck—it was definitely a tomato-red kind of day. But hey, that’s just how markets work. They have their ups and downs, their deep breaths and slow exhales. And today? Looks like they needed to let out a big, heavy sigh.

