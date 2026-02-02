LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open on Mixed Signals Following STT Hike in Budget 2026; Investors Hope for Optimism

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street reacts cautiously after Union Budget 2026. Sensex and Nifty show early gains in pre-opening but slip at market open. STT hike impacts equities, F&O trading, midcaps, and smallcaps.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 2, 2026 09:22:30 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street After Union Budget 2026

Dalal Street started its trading day at a slow pace following the Union Budget 2026, reflecting mixed investor sentiment. The benchmark indices showed strong performance in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex rising 41.49 points to 80,764.43 and the Nifty gaining 94.95 points to 24,920.40. However, the opening bell brought market caution as both indices slipped, making trading risky for investors: Sensex fell 41.84 points to 80,681.09, and Nifty lost 32.50 points to 24,792.95. Market movements are under close watch, particularly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s increase in Securities Transaction Tax, which impacts equities, F&O trading, and investor behavior in midcaps and smallcaps.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (1st February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Sensex and Nifty trade firm in pre-opening. Sensex rises 41.49 points to 80,764.43, Nifty gains 94.95 points to 24,920.40. Positive start reflects steady market sentiment today.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: 80,681.09, down 41.84 points (0.052%)

    • Nifty: 24,792.95, down 32.50 points (0.13%)

    Sensex and Nifty open lower today. Sensex slips 41.84 points to 80,681.09, while Nifty drops 32.50 points to 24,792.95, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in early trading.

    Stocks To Watch Today

        • Companies: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Ircon International
        • Shriram Finance: Penalty of ₹46.91 lakh for FY23 related to erstwhile Shriram City Union Finance
        • REC: Jitendra Srivastava (IAS) appointed CMD for three months
        • Q3FY26 Results Today: Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Bajaj Housing Finance, Sundaram Finance, UPL, Thermax, Honeywell Automation, Ather Energy, City Union Bank, Tata Chemicals

        Stock Market On Sunday

        Market on Sunday (Budget Day) | Sensex down 1,547 pts, Nifty slips below 24,850

        The Budget day of February 1 brought a harsh market experience to Dalal Street because Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared an increase in Securities Transaction Tax for equity F&O trading. The Sensex dropped 1,546.84 points (1.88%) to 80,722.94, while the Nifty slid 495.20 points (1.96%) to 24,825.45, breaking intraday below 24,600. Midcaps and smallcaps performed more poorly, declining 2.2% and 2.8% respectively. The market suffered losses because ONGC, SBI, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and Bharat Electronics all experienced declines, but Wipro, TCS, Sun Pharma, Max Healthcare, and Infosys managed to bring some positive results. Metal, PSU Banks, oil and gas, and capital goods sectors all ended their trading day with losses.

        First published on: Feb 2, 2026 9:22 AM IST
        Tags: Dalal StreetequitiesIndian sharesindian stock marketMarket Opening Bellmarket updatemidcapsniftyPre Opening Marketsensexsmallcapsstock market todaySTT hikeUnion Budget 2026

        QUICK LINKS