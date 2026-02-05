LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Take A Breather After Rally, Slip Sharply At Open Amid Weak Global Signals

Stock Market Today: Indian markets paused after the recent rally, opening lower as investors reassessed valuations amid weak global cues, tech stock pressure, and key earnings, while volatility stayed subdued.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 5, 2026 09:29:33 IST

Stock Market Today: After the Rally, Markets Take a Breather as Investors Reassess the Road Ahead

Indian equity markets started Thursday with a cautious approach as investors took time to assess company valuations and international market trends. Market sentiment remained restrained in early trade due to weak overnight cues, pressure on technology stocks, and upcoming key corporate earnings reports.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Sensex

  • Opened 66 points lower at 83,752

  • Early trade showed cautious sentiment

Nifty

  • Slipped 20 points to 25,756
  • Movement remained muted in pre-open session

Indian markets opened marginally lower in pre-open trade, with Sensex and Nifty under mild pressure as investors stayed cautious ahead of global cues and key market triggers.

Stock Market Opening Bell

      Sensex

      • At 83,609.32
      • Down 208.37 points (−0.25%)

      Nifty

      • At 25,697.90
      • Down 78.10 points (−0.30%)

      Indian markets opened under pressure in pre-open trade, with Sensex and Nifty slipping modestly as investors turned cautious amid weak global cues and lingering concerns over tech stocks.

      Stocks To Watch Today

          • Hero MotoCorp – Q3FY26 results today

          • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Earnings due

          • Tata Power – Q3 profit down 4% YoY; revenue declined due to Mundra plant shutdown
          • Suzlon Energy – Earnings today

                Stock Market On Wednesday

                Markets finished Wednesday’s trading session with mild gains in the benchmark indices and a decline in market volatility. The Nifty 50 rose 48 points to 25,776, marking a 0.2 percent increase on February 4, while the Bank Nifty climbed 197 points to 60,238, registering a 0.33 percent rise. The NSE reflected strong market performance as investor sentiment turned positive, with more securities advancing than declining.

                Both indices managed to hold above Tuesday’s low levels, indicating that market participants found value at these prices. Stability was further supported by improving momentum indicators and a continued decline in the India VIX. The session ended on a balanced note, with investors closely tracking technology stocks and global market developments for fresh cues.

                First published on: Feb 5, 2026 9:29 AM IST
                QUICK LINKS