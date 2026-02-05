Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Take A Breather After Rally, Slip Sharply At Open Amid Weak Global Signals

Markets finished Wednesday’s trading session with mild gains in the benchmark indices and a decline in market volatility. The Nifty 50 rose 48 points to 25,776, marking a 0.2 percent increase on February 4, while the Bank Nifty climbed 197 points to 60,238, registering a 0.33 percent rise. The NSE reflected strong market performance as investor sentiment turned positive, with more securities advancing than declining.

Both indices managed to hold above Tuesday’s low levels, indicating that market participants found value at these prices. Stability was further supported by improving momentum indicators and a continued decline in the India VIX. The session ended on a balanced note, with investors closely tracking technology stocks and global market developments for fresh cues.