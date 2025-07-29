Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 270 Points, Nifty At 24,609; Infosys Slips Nearly 1% as Markets Struggle In Deep Red

Stock Market Today: The markets hit the snooze button this Tuesday, opening in the red and clearly not in a hurry to cheer us up.

The Sensex opened over 260 points lower at 80,627, while the Nifty50 slipped below 24,630 right at the bell. By 9:12 AM, the Sensex had dropped to 80,620, and Nifty was down nearly 70 points in pre-market trades. Not exactly a sunshine start — but hey, it’s early.

By 9:26 AM, things looked a bit less gloomy. The Sensex trimmed some of those losses, down just 62 points, and the Nifty was down a modest 7 points, hovering around 24,673. So, maybe not a full-on crash — more of a cautious shuffle.

Market Breadth: Mixed Sentiment Amid Early Volatility

As trading kicked off, the market displayed a mixed breadth. Approximately 1,278 stocks were trading in the green, 1,036 in the red, and 91 remained unchanged—suggesting a lack of clear direction in early action.

Investor sentiment appears cautious, weighed down by weakness in IT stocks and lingering uncertainty surrounding the India–US trade discussions. These factors, combined with broader global concerns, have contributed to the subdued tone across the indices.

Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty, often seen as a pre-market indicator, opened 58 points lower, signaling early that the day might present challenges for investors.

While the mood remains cautious, markets have a history of reversing direction unexpectedly. It’s a day that calls for close monitoring, thoughtful strategies, and, perhaps, a second cup of coffee.

Infosys Dips Nearly 1% Despite Strong Q1 Earnings- Impacts Market

Infosys shares fell nearly 1% on July 29, 2025, despite reporting a 9% year-on-year net profit growth to ₹6,921 crore for Q1 FY26 and 8% revenue growth to ₹42,279 crore. The company revised its FY26 revenue growth forecast to a cautious 1–3% in constant currency terms, reflecting market uncertainties. Analysts remain mixed—some maintain “Buy” ratings with target prices between ₹2,130 and ₹2,250, while others highlight concerns over margin pressures and slower growth. Sector-wide challenges and global economic factors are also impacting investor sentiment, leading to the modest decline in Infosys stock price during early trading.

FIIs Continue Selling, DIIs Step In As Buyers On July 28

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) maintained their selling streak for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, July 28, offloading equities worth ₹6,082 crore. This sustained outflow added to the market’s cautious mood amid ongoing global and domestic uncertainties. On the flip side, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped up, buying equities worth ₹6,764 crore, providing some much-needed support to the markets. The contrasting actions of FIIs and DIIs highlight the cautious sentiment prevailing among foreign investors, while domestic players remain more optimistic or defensive, attempting to stabilize market conditions in a volatile environment.

Stock Market According To Experts

In A report, According to Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, the market currently faces more headwinds than tailwinds. A key concern is the delayed India-US trade deal, with the chances of reaching an agreement before the August 1 deadline diminishing. He noted that President Trump’s recent trade successes with Japan and the EU, both favorable to the US, could harden America’s stance in negotiations with India. This uncertainty around the trade pact is creating significant pressure on market sentiment, contributing to cautious investor behavior amid growing geopolitical and economic challenges.

