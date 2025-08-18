Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900

Stock Market Today: Market Opens Strong, Setting a Positive Tone

Hey traders, the market’s already off to a flying start today! Sensex zoomed past 81,500 and Nifty jumped over 24,900 early on, thanks to some solid domestic news and positive global vibes.

As predicted by analysts and the trader community, the market was set to open positive. Everything that happened over the weekend, while the market was closed, helped boost the Indian stock market with strong trust from both major domestic and foreign investors. The recent upgrade to India’s credit rating by S&P, the first in 18 years, has increased confidence among foreign investors, while PM Modi’s GST overhaul has strengthened the trust of domestic investors and traders in the Indian economy.

The GST reform is expected to make daily essentials cheaper, which is a big deal for everyone.

Globally, things were a bit mixed with Wall Street, but the Dow’s record high on Friday helped keep the mood upbeat. The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska didn’t solve the Ukraine issue yet, but traders are eyeing the Jackson Hole Fed meet for some clues.

Oil’s eased off a bit, gold’s steady, and domestic investors are buying as foreign players take a breather. Overall, the market feels strong, so keep your eyes open and trade smart. How are you planning to play today?

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 18, 2025) At Exactly 9:15 Am

Sensex: +999.56 Making it 81,597.22 In early Trade

Nifty: jumping 280.35 points to 24,911.65

Sensex surged 999.56 points to 81,597.22, and Nifty jumped 280.35 points to 24,911.65 in early trade today. This is due to strong global and domestic signals that are pumping in the miney in Indian Stock Market Today after major developments. At 9:30 Am, Sensex surged past 81,600 with a strong gain of 1,099.99 points, while Nifty jumped 361.35 points to nearly 25,000, showcasing robust bullish momentum and investor confidence today!

Stocks To Watch Today

Glenmark Pharma : Q1FY26 net profit slumped 86% YoY to ₹46.87 crore, but showed a strong QoQ recovery from ₹4.65 crore.

: Q1FY26 net profit slumped 86% YoY to ₹46.87 crore, but showed a strong QoQ recovery from ₹4.65 crore. Vodafone Idea : Net loss widened to ₹6,608.1 crore; revenue rose to ₹11,022.5 crore YoY.

: Net loss widened to ₹6,608.1 crore; revenue rose to ₹11,022.5 crore YoY. Inox Wind : Q1 profit jumped to ₹97.3 crore from ₹41.6 crore; revenue up to ₹826.3 crore.

: Q1 profit jumped to ₹97.3 crore from ₹41.6 crore; revenue up to ₹826.3 crore. Swan Energy : Q1 profit plunged to ₹27 crore from ₹267.7 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹1,213.2 crore.

: Q1 profit plunged to ₹27 crore from ₹267.7 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹1,213.2 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra: Unveiled four new SUV concepts based on its NU_IQ platform for EV and ICE models.

Stock Market On Friday

The stock market Thursday closed on a cautious but positive note for Indian markets! The Sensex had edged up 57.75 points to 80,597.66, and the Nifty had gained 11.95 points to 24,631.30, marking a second straight session of gains. Markets remained cautious ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. Midcaps and smallcaps had underperformed, dipping 0.2% and 0.6% respectively. For the week, both indices rose around 1%, finally snapping a six-week losing streak. Gainers included Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Life, and Asian Paints, while Tata Steel and Adani Ports dragged. IT and Consumer Durables had gained, while Metals and FMCG declined.

