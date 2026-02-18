Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Volatile As Sensex, Nifty Slip After Strong Start; Markets Trade Cautious

The Indian markets extended their winning streak on February 17, with the Sensex rising 173.81 points to 83,450.96 and the Nifty closing above 25,700 at 25,725.40. Strong buying in IT, FMCG, and banking stocks drove the gains, while the PSU banking index led sectoral performance with a 2 % rise.

Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, adding further momentum to the session. However, profit booking in metal and realty stocks limited sharper gains. Among the top gainers were Adani Enterprises, ITC, Infosys, and L&T, while Eternal, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries, and Tata Steel ended the day lower.