Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Stumble as US Tariffs Bite Back

Woke up to red on your stock tracker? You’re not alone. On August 7, 2025, the Indian markets kicked off with a frown, as both Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trade. The Sensex dipped 155.59 points to 80,388.40, while the Nifty slid 50.40 points to 24,523.80, marking a cautious start to the day.

So, what’s rattling the bulls? Blame it on the tariff tremors. The US just slapped an extra 25% tariff on select Indian goods, taking the total to a steep 50%. That’s not just a policy move—it’s a direct hit to key export sectors like textiles and jewelry.

Meanwhile, the GIFT Nifty futures hinted at this lukewarm start, flashing red well before the opening bell. Investors are clearly in no mood to party, watching global cues like hawks.

Thinking of buying the dip or waiting it out? The market’s playing hard to read today.

US Tariff Hike: A Blow to Indian Exports

On August 6, 2025, the US President announced an additional 25% tariff on selected Indian goods, effectively raising the total tariff rate to 50%.

The sectors most affected include textiles, jewelry, and various manufactured goods—key pillars of India’s export economy.

This sudden increase in tariffs is expected to significantly hurt the competitiveness of Indian exports in the US, making them more expensive for American buyers.

As a result, Indian exporters could face reduced order volumes, pressure on profit margins, and possible job cuts if the situation prolongs.

With the US being one of India’s top trading partners, the economic impact could ripple across multiple industries and potentially affect GDP growth.

Investor Sentiment Turns Cautious

The tariff hike has created a wave of uncertainty, causing investors to adopt a cautious, risk-averse approach.

Many market participants are stepping back from export-sensitive stocks or reducing their exposure altogether.

The result: a noticeable dip in both Sensex and Nifty during early trading on August 7, 2025.

Until there’s clarity on trade talks or policy response, investor sentiment is likely to remain subdued.

Global Market Reaction Adds to Uncertainty

The tariff announcement has also shaken global markets, particularly across Asia.

On August 7, 2025, Asian stock indices showed a mixed performance: South Korea and Japan posted mild gains Hong Kong and Australia saw modest declines

This mixed reaction reflects investor hesitation amid fears of further escalation in global trade tensions.

International markets, like India’s, are keeping a close watch on how this development evolves and what it signals for broader economic trends.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Don’t Get Played—Verify Your Gold’s Purity Before The Festive Rush As Prices Take A Breather! Check Rates In Your City