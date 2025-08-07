LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious

Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious

Indian markets opened lower on August 7, 2025, after the US hiked tariffs on Indian goods. Investor sentiment dipped, exports face pressure, and global markets show mixed signals amid trade tensions.

Stock Market
Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 7, 2025 09:41:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Stumble as US Tariffs Bite Back

Woke up to red on your stock tracker? You’re not alone. On August 7, 2025, the Indian markets kicked off with a frown, as both Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trade. The Sensex dipped 155.59 points to 80,388.40, while the Nifty slid 50.40 points to 24,523.80, marking a cautious start to the day.

So, what’s rattling the bulls? Blame it on the tariff tremors. The US just slapped an extra 25% tariff on select Indian goods, taking the total to a steep 50%. That’s not just a policy move—it’s a direct hit to key export sectors like textiles and jewelry.

Meanwhile, the GIFT Nifty futures hinted at this lukewarm start, flashing red well before the opening bell. Investors are clearly in no mood to party, watching global cues like hawks.

Thinking of buying the dip or waiting it out? The market’s playing hard to read today.

US Tariff Hike: A Blow to Indian Exports

  • On August 6, 2025, the US President announced an additional 25% tariff on selected Indian goods, effectively raising the total tariff rate to 50%.

  • The sectors most affected include textiles, jewelry, and various manufactured goods—key pillars of India’s export economy.

  • This sudden increase in tariffs is expected to significantly hurt the competitiveness of Indian exports in the US, making them more expensive for American buyers.

  • As a result, Indian exporters could face reduced order volumes, pressure on profit margins, and possible job cuts if the situation prolongs.

  • With the US being one of India’s top trading partners, the economic impact could ripple across multiple industries and potentially affect GDP growth.

Investor Sentiment Turns Cautious

  • The tariff hike has created a wave of uncertainty, causing investors to adopt a cautious, risk-averse approach.

  • Many market participants are stepping back from export-sensitive stocks or reducing their exposure altogether.

  • The result: a noticeable dip in both Sensex and Nifty during early trading on August 7, 2025.

  • Until there’s clarity on trade talks or policy response, investor sentiment is likely to remain subdued.

Global Market Reaction Adds to Uncertainty

  • The tariff announcement has also shaken global markets, particularly across Asia.

  • On August 7, 2025, Asian stock indices showed a mixed performance:

    • South Korea and Japan posted mild gains

    • Hong Kong and Australia saw modest declines

  • This mixed reaction reflects investor hesitation amid fears of further escalation in global trade tensions.

  • International markets, like India’s, are keeping a close watch on how this development evolves and what it signals for broader economic trends.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Don’t Get Played—Verify Your Gold’s Purity Before The Festive Rush As Prices Take A Breather! Check Rates In Your City

Tags: Business Updatesstock market today

RELATED News

tock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex and Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
US Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Gold Jewellery: What It Means For The Industry
How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth
Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row

LATEST NEWS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious
Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious
Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious
Stock Market Today: US Tariffs Shake Up Indian Stocks, Markets Open Lower, Investors Turn Cautious

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?