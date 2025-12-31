LIVE TV
china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh
china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Year-End Jitters Or Fresh Breakout? Nifty Reclaims 26,000- What Traders Need To Track Today

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher with Nifty reclaiming 26,000 amid mixed global cues. Pre-holiday volumes remained thin, investors stayed cautious, tracking Fed minutes, China PMI, commodities, and key stock-specific triggers for direction.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 31, 2025 09:33:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

As the curtain slowly falls on 2025, Dalal Street wakes up asking a familiar question: risk on or stay cautious? From a tentative pre-open to a confident opening bell, traders juggle global cues, fading volumes and stock-specific triggers. Buckle up, here’s what’s shaping today’s market mood.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (30 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening

Indian markets ended mixed, with Sensex slipping marginally while Nifty edged higher, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid selective buying and lack of strong triggers.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: Up 236.85 points or 0.28% at 84,911.93

  • Nifty 50: Up 79.50 points or 0.31% at 26,018.35

Indian markets opened higher despite mixed global cues, with Nifty reclaiming 26,000 as broad-based buying supported sentiment and key heavyweight stocks traded in the green.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Equity Markets

  • Asia-Pacific markets open lower in thin year-end trade.

  • Japan and South Korea markets remain shut.

  • GIFT Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for Indian equities.

  • US futures trade flat after another weak Wall Street session.

  • S&P 500 declines for the third straight day.

  • AI-linked stocks continue to face selling pressure on Wall Street.

China Macro Data

  • China December manufacturing PMI at 50.1, expansion for the first time since March.

  • China composite PMI at 50.7.

  • China non-manufacturing PMI at 50.2.

US Markets

  • Dow Jones falls 94.87 points to 48,367.06.

  • S&P 500 slips 9.51 points to 6,896.23.

  • Nasdaq Composite drops 55.27 points to 23,419.08.

  • Trade remains light amid pre-holiday volumes and year-end caution.

Central Banks & Rates

  • Fed minutes reveal a tight split over the December rate cut decision.

  • US 10-year Treasury yield edges higher post Fed minutes.

Currencies

  • Dollar holds modest gains but heads for its biggest annual fall since 2017.

  • Dollar Index down 9.5% in 2025.

  • Euro steady near $1.1747, up 13.5% in 2025.

  • Pound near $1.3463, up 7.6% in 2025.

  • Japanese yen broadly flat for the year despite BOJ rate hikes.

Commodities- Precious Metals

  • Silver rebounds nearly 10% from its worst day in four years.

  • Gold prices rebound, edging above $4,360 per ounce.

Commodities- Energy

  • Oil prices steady as Russia-Ukraine peace hopes fade and Yemen tensions rise.

  • Brent crude heads for its longest-ever annual losing streak, down nearly 18% in 2025.

  • Brent March contract at $61.27 per barrel.

  • WTI crude at $57.90, down 15% for the year.

Stocks To Watch Today

Defence

  • Bharat Forge: Bags ₹1,661.9 crore Ministry of Defence contract to supply 2,55,128 CQB carbines to the Indian Army; execution over five years.

Power & Infrastructure

  • Power Grid Corporation: Emerges successful bidder for 2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage projects in Andhra Pradesh.

  • GR Infraprojects: Transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway SPV to Indus Infra Trust after receipt of consideration.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

Stock Market On Tuesday

Tuesday Wrap: Expiry-Day Volatility, Little to Show

Dalal Street tiptoed through Tuesday’s session, ending marginally lower after a choppy trade on the monthly F&O expiry. With thin year-end volumes, persistent FII selling and investors nervously awaiting the US Fed’s December minutes, enthusiasm stayed muted. The Sensex slipped 20 points, while the Nifty barely moved, closing near 25,939. Midcap and smallcap stocks also lacked conviction. Metals, autos and PSU banks offered some cheer, lifting stocks like Tata Steel, M&M and Shriram Finance. IT and healthcare, however, played spoilsport, dragging the market lower. The takeaway? A classic expiry-day stalemate, lots of action, little direction.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read: SIP vs Lumpsum: Which Mutual Fund Strategy Builds Wealth Faster?
First published on: Dec 31, 2025 9:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apollo Techno IndustriesBharat Forgebusiness newsChina PMIDalal StreetGold pricesIFCIIndian equitiesLupinnifty-50oil pricesopening bellPower Grid CorporationPre-open market updatesensexSilver reboundstock market todayTaj GVK HotelsTitan CompanyUS Fed minutesYear-end market

Stock Market Today: Year-End Jitters Or Fresh Breakout? Nifty Reclaims 26,000- What Traders Need To Track Today

