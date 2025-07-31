Stocks To Watch Today: Jio Financial, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning Investors!

Ready for a bumpy ride? Indian markets are set to open lower, spooked by a curveball from US President Trump—yes, again—who just slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting tomorrow. GIFT Nifty is down 196 points at 24,650 (ouch!). Meanwhile, Asia’s a mixed bag: Nikkei’s up 0.21%, Kospi dipped 0.14%, and Aussie markets slid 0.53%. In the US, Jerome Powell poured cold water on rate-cut hopes, dragging the S&P 500 and Dow down. Only the Nasdaq managed a tiny win. Buckle up—global jitters and tariff drama could make today anything but boring! Watching closely? We all are!

Here Is How The Stock Market Might Lead Today

Likely to See Pressure Export-Oriented Companies

Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma

Why: US President Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods (effective Aug 1) may hit export-driven sectors like IT, pharma, auto components, and textiles. Metal & Steel Stocks

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco

Why: Rising US-Asia trade tensions, including new tariffs on South Korea, may dampen global demand and put pressure on metal prices. Rate-Sensitive Stocks

HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance

Why: Fed Chair Powell’s comments reduced hopes of a September rate cut, limiting prospects for global monetary easing.

Potential Gainers Domestic-Focused FMCG & Consumer Stocks

HUL, Dabur, Britannia, Titan

Why: Largely shielded from global trade noise; may benefit from defensive investor positioning in uncertain times. Power & Renewable Energy

NTPC, Adani Green, Tata Power

Why: Continued positive sentiment driven by energy transition momentum and policy support at home. Select Defense & PSU Stocks

HAL, BEL, BEML

Why: Potential government capex boost as India looks to reduce reliance on foreign defense suppliers amid strained trade ties.

Other Key Market Indicators GIFT Nifty Futures : Down 196 points at 24,650, indicating a weak open USD/INR : May face pressure due to trade tensions Crude Oil : Volatile; could impact oil marketing companies (IOC, BPCL, HPCL) Bank of Japan Policy : Awaited; could affect global bond yields and fund flows.



Stocks To Watch During Today’s Trading Session

Jio Financial Services Board approved raising up to ₹15,825 crore via 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each, convertible into equity shares through a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

PowerGrid Corporation Q1FY26 net profit fell 2.5% YoY to ₹3,630.58 crore from ₹3,723.92 crore. Board approved increasing FY26 borrowing limit from ₹16,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore.

Hyundai Motor India Q1FY26 PAT declined 8.1% YoY to ₹1,369.23 crore due to weak demand, falling hatchback sales, and geopolitical tensions. Revenue dropped 5.56% YoY to ₹16,179.62 crore.

LTIMindtree Launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-gen agency using Adobe’s latest AI tools to optimize marketing operations and drive business efficiency.

Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. signed a deal to acquire 100% interest in Lannett Company LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco, Inc.

Tata Motors TML CV Holding Pte. Ltd. (subsidiary) will launch an all-cash tender offer for full acquisition of Iveco Group N.V. shares at €14.1 each, aiming to delist it from Euronext Milan.

Tata Steel Q1FY26 net profit surged 116.5% YoY to ₹2,077.68 crore, driven by better net realizations and cost optimizations. Revenue declined 2.91% YoY to ₹53,178.12 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1FY26 net profit jumped 24% YoY to ₹4,083 crore from ₹3,283 crore.



Q1FY26 Results Scheduled for Today

Major Companies : Adani Enterprises Hindustan Unilever Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Maruti Suzuki India Coal India Vedanta Eicher Motors TVS Motor Company Swiggy Mankind Pharma Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Other Companies : Radico Khaitan Dr Lal PathLabs TVS Holdings Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration



Strategy For The Day

Cautious start expected; watch Nifty’s hold near 24,500 Brace for volatility triggered by trade headlines Look for buying opportunities in strong domestic-focused stocks on dips



Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Soft Start As Trump Turns Up the Trade Heat