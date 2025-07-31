Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Jio Financial, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors And Many More In Focus Today

Indian markets face a weak start as GIFT Nifty drops 196 points. US tariffs and Fed signals spook sentiment. Exporters may slide; domestic FMCG, power, and defense stocks could shine.

Published: July 31, 2025 08:43:00 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning Investors!

Ready for a bumpy ride? Indian markets are set to open lower, spooked by a curveball from US President Trump—yes, again—who just slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting tomorrow. GIFT Nifty is down 196 points at 24,650 (ouch!). Meanwhile, Asia’s a mixed bag: Nikkei’s up 0.21%, Kospi dipped 0.14%, and Aussie markets slid 0.53%. In the US, Jerome Powell poured cold water on rate-cut hopes, dragging the S&P 500 and Dow down. Only the Nasdaq managed a tiny win. Buckle up—global jitters and tariff drama could make today anything but boring! Watching closely? We all are!

Here Is How The Stock Market Might Lead Today

  • Likely to See Pressure
    • Export-Oriented Companies
      Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma
      Why: US President Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods (effective Aug 1) may hit export-driven sectors like IT, pharma, auto components, and textiles.
    • Metal & Steel Stocks
      Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco
      Why: Rising US-Asia trade tensions, including new tariffs on South Korea, may dampen global demand and put pressure on metal prices.
    • Rate-Sensitive Stocks
      HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance
      Why: Fed Chair Powell’s comments reduced hopes of a September rate cut, limiting prospects for global monetary easing.
  • Potential Gainers
    • Domestic-Focused FMCG & Consumer Stocks
      HUL, Dabur, Britannia, Titan
      Why: Largely shielded from global trade noise; may benefit from defensive investor positioning in uncertain times.
    • Power & Renewable Energy
      NTPC, Adani Green, Tata Power
      Why: Continued positive sentiment driven by energy transition momentum and policy support at home.
    • Select Defense & PSU Stocks
      HAL, BEL, BEML
      Why: Potential government capex boost as India looks to reduce reliance on foreign defense suppliers amid strained trade ties.
  • Other Key Market Indicators
    • GIFT Nifty Futures: Down 196 points at 24,650, indicating a weak open
    • USD/INR: May face pressure due to trade tensions
    • Crude Oil: Volatile; could impact oil marketing companies (IOC, BPCL, HPCL)
    • Bank of Japan Policy: Awaited; could affect global bond yields and fund flows.

Stocks To Watch During Today’s Trading Session

  • Jio Financial Services

    • Board approved raising up to ₹15,825 crore via 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each, convertible into equity shares through a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

  • PowerGrid Corporation

    • Q1FY26 net profit fell 2.5% YoY to ₹3,630.58 crore from ₹3,723.92 crore.

    • Board approved increasing FY26 borrowing limit from ₹16,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore.

  • Hyundai Motor India

    • Q1FY26 PAT declined 8.1% YoY to ₹1,369.23 crore due to weak demand, falling hatchback sales, and geopolitical tensions.

    • Revenue dropped 5.56% YoY to ₹16,179.62 crore.

  • LTIMindtree

    • Launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-gen agency using Adobe’s latest AI tools to optimize marketing operations and drive business efficiency.

  • Aurobindo Pharma

    • Subsidiary Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. signed a deal to acquire 100% interest in Lannett Company LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco, Inc.

  • Tata Motors

    • TML CV Holding Pte. Ltd. (subsidiary) will launch an all-cash tender offer for full acquisition of Iveco Group N.V. shares at €14.1 each, aiming to delist it from Euronext Milan.

  • Tata Steel

    • Q1FY26 net profit surged 116.5% YoY to ₹2,077.68 crore, driven by better net realizations and cost optimizations.

    • Revenue declined 2.91% YoY to ₹53,178.12 crore.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

    • Q1FY26 net profit jumped 24% YoY to ₹4,083 crore from ₹3,283 crore.

Q1FY26 Results Scheduled for Today

  • Major Companies:

    • Adani Enterprises
    • Hindustan Unilever
    • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    • Maruti Suzuki India
    • Coal India
    • Vedanta
    • Eicher Motors
    • TVS Motor Company
    • Swiggy
    • Mankind Pharma
    • Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

  • Other Companies:

    • Radico Khaitan
    • Dr Lal PathLabs
    • TVS Holdings
    • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
    • KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration

Strategy For The Day

    • Cautious start expected; watch Nifty’s hold near 24,500
    • Brace for volatility triggered by trade headlines
    • Look for buying opportunities in strong domestic-focused stocks on dips

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Soft Start As Trump Turns Up the Trade Heat

