Stocks To Watch Today: Jio Financial, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning Investors!
Ready for a bumpy ride? Indian markets are set to open lower, spooked by a curveball from US President Trump—yes, again—who just slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting tomorrow. GIFT Nifty is down 196 points at 24,650 (ouch!). Meanwhile, Asia’s a mixed bag: Nikkei’s up 0.21%, Kospi dipped 0.14%, and Aussie markets slid 0.53%. In the US, Jerome Powell poured cold water on rate-cut hopes, dragging the S&P 500 and Dow down. Only the Nasdaq managed a tiny win. Buckle up—global jitters and tariff drama could make today anything but boring! Watching closely? We all are!
Here Is How The Stock Market Might Lead Today
- Likely to See Pressure
- Export-Oriented Companies
Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma
Why: US President Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods (effective Aug 1) may hit export-driven sectors like IT, pharma, auto components, and textiles.
- Metal & Steel Stocks
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco
Why: Rising US-Asia trade tensions, including new tariffs on South Korea, may dampen global demand and put pressure on metal prices.
- Rate-Sensitive Stocks
HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance
Why: Fed Chair Powell’s comments reduced hopes of a September rate cut, limiting prospects for global monetary easing.
- Export-Oriented Companies
- Potential Gainers
- Domestic-Focused FMCG & Consumer Stocks
HUL, Dabur, Britannia, Titan
Why: Largely shielded from global trade noise; may benefit from defensive investor positioning in uncertain times.
- Power & Renewable Energy
NTPC, Adani Green, Tata Power
Why: Continued positive sentiment driven by energy transition momentum and policy support at home.
- Select Defense & PSU Stocks
HAL, BEL, BEML
Why: Potential government capex boost as India looks to reduce reliance on foreign defense suppliers amid strained trade ties.
- Domestic-Focused FMCG & Consumer Stocks
- Other Key Market Indicators
- GIFT Nifty Futures: Down 196 points at 24,650, indicating a weak open
- USD/INR: May face pressure due to trade tensions
- Crude Oil: Volatile; could impact oil marketing companies (IOC, BPCL, HPCL)
- Bank of Japan Policy: Awaited; could affect global bond yields and fund flows.
Stocks To Watch During Today’s Trading Session
Jio Financial Services
Board approved raising up to ₹15,825 crore via 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each, convertible into equity shares through a preferential issue on a private placement basis.
PowerGrid Corporation
Q1FY26 net profit fell 2.5% YoY to ₹3,630.58 crore from ₹3,723.92 crore.
Board approved increasing FY26 borrowing limit from ₹16,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore.
Hyundai Motor India
Q1FY26 PAT declined 8.1% YoY to ₹1,369.23 crore due to weak demand, falling hatchback sales, and geopolitical tensions.
Revenue dropped 5.56% YoY to ₹16,179.62 crore.
LTIMindtree
Launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-gen agency using Adobe’s latest AI tools to optimize marketing operations and drive business efficiency.
Aurobindo Pharma
Subsidiary Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. signed a deal to acquire 100% interest in Lannett Company LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco, Inc.
Tata Motors
TML CV Holding Pte. Ltd. (subsidiary) will launch an all-cash tender offer for full acquisition of Iveco Group N.V. shares at €14.1 each, aiming to delist it from Euronext Milan.
Tata Steel
Q1FY26 net profit surged 116.5% YoY to ₹2,077.68 crore, driven by better net realizations and cost optimizations.
Revenue declined 2.91% YoY to ₹53,178.12 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Q1FY26 net profit jumped 24% YoY to ₹4,083 crore from ₹3,283 crore.
Q1FY26 Results Scheduled for Today
Major Companies:
- Adani Enterprises
- Hindustan Unilever
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Maruti Suzuki India
- Coal India
- Vedanta
- Eicher Motors
- TVS Motor Company
- Swiggy
- Mankind Pharma
- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Other Companies:
- Radico Khaitan
- Dr Lal PathLabs
- TVS Holdings
- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
- KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
Strategy For The Day
- Cautious start expected; watch Nifty’s hold near 24,500
- Brace for volatility triggered by trade headlines
- Look for buying opportunities in strong domestic-focused stocks on dips
Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Soft Start As Trump Turns Up the Trade Heat