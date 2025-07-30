Stocks To Watch Today: Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries And Many More In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Good morning, investors! Indian markets are likely to open flat to slightly negative today, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 35 points lower at 24,803 as of 8:04 AM.

Globally, the sentiment is mixed. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 remains flat, while Australia’s ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi are both up 0.64%. China’s Shanghai Composite has gained 0.43%. However, caution is building after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that President Trump’s Friday tariff deadline won’t be extended.

Overnight on Wall Street, the mood was subdued. The S&P 500 slipped 0.38%, the Nasdaq fell 0.39%, and the Dow Jones declined 0.46%—weighed down by weak earnings and investor wariness ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.

STOCKE TO WATCH TODAY

Key Quarterly Earnings – Q1FY26

Deepak Fertilisers : Posted a 22.14% YoY rise in consolidated profit at ₹243.86 crore, supported by a 16.5% growth in revenue to ₹2,658.75 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) : Consolidated net profit rose 30% YoY to ₹3,617 crore. Revenue grew 16% to ₹63,679 crore. EBITDA increased 13% to ₹6,318 crore, though margins dropped slightly to 9.9% from 10.2%.

NTPC : Reported an 11% YoY increase in consolidated net profit at ₹6,108.5 crore vs ₹5,506 crore last year. However, revenue fell 3% YoY to ₹47,065.4 crore. Other income rose significantly to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore.

Dilip Buildcon : Q1 net profit surged 91.6% YoY to ₹229 crore, boosted by a sharp increase in other income (₹216.2 crore vs ₹20.2 crore). Revenue declined 16.4% YoY to ₹2,620.3 crore.

Star Health & Allied Insurance : Net profit declined 17.68% YoY to ₹262.52 crore. However, as per IFRS standards, profit increased 44% to ₹438 crore. Gross written premium rose 13% to ₹3,936 crore, driven by 25% growth in fresh retail premiums.

Varun Beverages : Net profit grew 5% YoY to ₹1,317 crore despite a 2.5% drop in revenue to ₹7,017 crore. EBITDA was largely flat, inching up to ₹1,999 crore.

Blue Dart Express : Net profit fell 8.6% YoY to ₹48.8 crore, although revenue rose 7.4% to ₹1,441.9 crore. Operational costs impacted margins.

GE Vernova T&D India : Profit surged 116.4% to ₹291.2 crore, driven by a 38.8% increase in revenue to ₹1,330.1 crore, supported by improved execution and project deliveries.

Bank of India : Standalone net profit rose 32.3% YoY to ₹2,252.1 crore. Gross NPA improved to 2.92% from 3.27% QoQ; net NPA at 0.75% vs 0.82%. However, net interest income fell 3.3% YoY.

Piramal Enterprises : Profit jumped 52.3% YoY to ₹276.4 crore. Revenue increased by 18.7% to ₹2,642.7 crore, mainly due to a stronger performance in financial services.

Novartis India : Reported a 7.3% rise in profit at ₹27.6 crore, despite a 5.1% dip in revenue to ₹87.6 crore. Cost optimizations helped protect bottom-line performance.

Nilkamal : Profit dropped 16.4% YoY to ₹15.3 crore. However, revenue rose 18.9% to ₹883.1 crore, indicating higher sales volumes.

GMR Airports: Loss widened to ₹211.6 crore from ₹141.7 crore a year ago. However, revenue jumped 33.4% YoY to ₹3,205.2 crore, signaling recovery in air traffic.

Companies Announcing Results Today (Q1FY26)

Scheduled to report earnings: Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Punjab National Bank, Hyundai Motor India, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Indus Towers, Aster DM Healthcare, CESC, Greaves Cotton, KPIT Technologies, NHPC, IIFL Finance, JB Chemicals, CAMS, Indraprastha Gas, Navin Fluorine, Zydus Wellness, and HEG.

Key Company Developments & Strategic Announcements

Reliance Industries (RIL) : Entered a joint operating agreement with ONGC and BP Exploration for offshore exploration in the Saurashtra basin. The block was awarded under India’s Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP).

GAIL (India) : Signed a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) to take over two gas-based power plants in Dholpur and Ramgarh, totaling ~600 MW. The JV will also develop 750 MW solar and 250 MW wind projects in Rajasthan.

Asian Paints : Approved the merger of Asian Paints (Polymers), a wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline procurement, logistics, and technology services under one entity.

L&T Finance: Raised ₹250 crore by allotting 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Stocks to Watch Based on New Developments

Axiscades Technologies : Won strategic defence contracts from India’s premier defence labs and PSUs for advanced radar, airborne, and naval platforms.

Tilaknagar Industries : Board approved a ₹2,296 crore preferential issue to fund the acquisition of the Imperial Blue liquor business and for general corporate purposes.

Fermenta Biotech : Received the Certificate of Suitability from the European Medicines Authority for its spray-dried Vitamin D3 product (VITADEE 100 SD).

Zydus Lifesciences: Completed the acquisition of 85.6% of France-based Amplitude Surgical for €256 million. A mandatory tender offer for remaining shares at €6.25 per share will follow.

Bulk Deals

Jayaswal Neco Industries : Negen Capital Services acquired 61.59 lakh shares at ₹47.88 per share.

Ken Enterprises: Nexus Global Opportunities Fund bought 1.34 lakh shares at ₹61.58 per share.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

Aurionpro Solutions

BASF India

JB Chemicals

MM Forgings

Hawkins Cookers

Cravatex

Sinclairs Hotels

EIH

NOCIL

Pecos Hotels

Permanent Magnets

TD Power Systems

VRL Logistics.

