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Home > Business News > Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 31, 2026 12:10:21 IST

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Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase innovation and technology in plastics industry

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 31: Surat Plast Show 2026, a major exhibition focused on the plastics and polymer industry, will be held at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sarsana, from April 2 to 5, according to the South Gujarat Plastic Manufacturers Association (SGPMA).

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The event, being organised in the industrial hub of Surat, will serve as a key platform showcasing innovation, technology and business opportunities within the plastics sector. It is taking place at a time when global supply chains have been disrupted and prices have soared across industries due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Kishore Vaghani, President of the South Gujarat Plastic Manufacturers Association, said the event will feature manufacturers, suppliers and entrepreneurs from across the country Also Supported By All India Plastic Manufacturing, South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce Surat, Gujarat State Plastic Manufacturing Association, Saurashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association, Dhoraji Plastic Manufacturing Association, Bhavnagar Plastic Manufacturing Association, Rajkot Plastic Manufacturing Association, Surat Textile Packaging Association, Daman Industrial Association, Material Recycling Association India, PlastIndia International University, as well as other organizations in collaboration with.

“Surat Plast Show 2026 will feature modern machinery, advanced technologies, packaging solutions and developments in the recycling segment. A key focus of the exhibition will be on plastic waste management and recycling solutions, with an emphasis on promoting sustainable practices within the industry,” Vaghani said.

Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

The exhibition aims to encourage efficient utilisation of resources through recycling, while supporting environmental conservation efforts.

The show will also provide a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and exploring new growth opportunities. A series of seminars, workshops and technical presentations will be held alongside the main exhibition to facilitate discussions on industry trends, innovation and best practices.

“We are confident that Surat Plast Show 2026 will play an important role in accelerating industrial development in Gujarat and strengthening the positioning of the plastics industry,” Vaghani said.

The exhibition is being organised by the South Gujarat Plastic Manufacturers Association in association with Sunline Infotech Event India.

Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

The event is expected to further reinforce Surat’s position as a key hub for innovation and collaboration in the plastics and manufacturing sectors.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

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Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies
Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies
Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies
Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

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