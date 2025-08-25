Swadeshi Indi Lime’s Historic UAE Export: A Game-Changer For Indian Agriculture And Farmers!

LIVE TV
India's first export of 3 MT GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime to the UAE marks a huge boost for agriculture in India. Backed by APEDA and the ODOP initiative, this milestone develops global markets for exclusive regional products, enhancing farmers' incomes and export prospects.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 25, 2025 21:50:11 IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has congratulated the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for enabling the first-ever export of three metric tons (MT) of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the United Arab Emirates.

GI-Tagged Indi Lime Boosts Exports

Sharing the news on social media, Goyal wrote, “India’s GI-tagged products are making their mark globally. Kudos to APEDADOC for facilitating the first-ever export of 3 MT of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the UAE. This milestone unlocks fresh avenues for India’s GI-tagged agri products in global markets & will create greater opportunities for our farmers & exporters.”

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag is granted to products that hold distinctive qualities linked to their place of origin, ensuring authenticity and recognition globally. The Swadeshi Indi Lime, known for its strong aroma and distinct taste, has now become part of India’s expanding portfolio of exports under this category.

This development comes shortly after Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal flagged off the first trial shipment of 1.2 MT of Garhwali Apples (King Roat variety) from Dehradun to Dubai, earlier this month.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the trial shipment was also facilitated by APEDA, underscoring the body’s role in expanding the reach of Indian produce. The initiative aims to give farmers access to better markets, thereby improving incomes and strengthening India’s agricultural economy.

ODOP boosts Indian fruit exports globally

In addition to limes and apples, exports of apricots from Kargil have also found new markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The exports, amounting to 1.5 MT, were facilitated under the government’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which seeks to identify, promote, and brand unique products from each district.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) spearheads the ODOP scheme to promote balanced regional development across India. By identifying products such as Indi Lime, Garhwali Apples, and Kargil Apricots, the initiative seeks to connect local producers with international buyers, thereby boosting exports and creating sustainable opportunities for rural communities. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: AgricultureAPEDAuae

