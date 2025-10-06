Tata Capital IPO 2025: Strong Anchor Demand Raises ₹4,642 Crore For The Year’s Biggest Public Offering, Here’s Price Band, GMP And Market Insights

TATA CAPITAL IPO: Tata Capital just raised a whopping ₹4,642 crore from 68 top institutional investors in its very first anchor session!

The demand was incredible, nearly five times the shares offered, showing huge excitement ahead of its ₹15,512 crore public IPO.

Big names like LIC, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, along with global heavyweights Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and the Government Pension Fund Global jumped in strong.

The company allotted 14.24 crore equity shares at ₹326 each to these anchor investors, successfully locking in ₹4,642 crore right out of the gate. This early momentum signals a very promising start for Tata Capital’s public offering!

TATA CAPITAL IPO Grey Market Premium

Tata Capital IPO is currently trading at a premium to the IPO price with a Grey Market Premium of ₹7.5. The top end of the IPO price range is ₹326 per share, which is equivalent to an estimated listing price of ₹333.5 with a 2.3 percent premium.

The GMP has been on a downward trend over the last 11 sessions and has been ranging between ₹7.5 and ₹30. The GMP is a measure of investor sentiment, which is the readiness of investors to pay a higher price than the issue price in the unofficial market.

TATA CAPITAL IPO Reservation

Up to 50% of shares are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

At least 15% reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

A minimum of 35% reserved for Retail Investors.

Up to 12 lakh equity shares reserved for employees.

TATA CAPITAL IPO Overview

Tata Capital Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens on Monday, October 6, 2025, and closes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The IPO price range will be ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The company is planning to raise around ₹15,511.87 crore by raising fresh issue and Offer for Sale (OFS).

The anchor investors were very interested and they subscribed to shares worth ₹4,642 crore even before the public subscription. This order was approximately five times the amount assigned and showed strong confidence on the matter.

The anchor round saw major participation by mutual funds and institutional investors. The prominent players are Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Mutual Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, among others. These leading investors have been very supportive, which is an indication of the positive market feeling about the Tata Capital IPO.

TATA CAPITAL IPO Details

IPO size: ₹15,511.87 crore (₹6,846 crore fresh shares; ₹8,665.87 crore OFS).

Lot size: 46 shares per lot.

Allotment date: Expected October 9, 2025.

Listing date: Expected October 11, 2025.

Tata Capital IPO Lead Managers and Registrar

Lead Managers: Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets JP Morgan India.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Capital IPO Peers

Listed peers include: Bajaj Finance Ltd (P/E: 37.8) Shriram Finance Ltd (P/E: 300.3) Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (P/E: 31.5) L&T Finance Ltd (P/E: 23.1) Sundaram Finance Ltd (P/E: 26.9) HDB Financial Services Ltd (P/E: 28.1)



TATA CAPITAL IPO: Should You Apply?

Canara Bank Securities advises long-term subscription to Tata Capital IPO. The firm demonstrates a few strengths, such as a high retail and SME lending share, trusted Tata brand value, and an innovative AI-based business model, called phygital, which integrates physical and digital services. It is also stable concerning its asset quality.

The IPO price is fairly fair, whereas FY25 has a Price-to-Book ratio of 4 times, which is comparable to the industry average. Nonetheless, investors must take into consideration the occurrence of certain risks such as the possibility of changes in regulations, changes in interest rates, and increased competition in the NBFC industry.

The Tata Capital market capitalization is ₹1,38,382.73 crore. By March 31, 2025, its price-to-book value is 4.10 and its return-on-equity (ROE) is 12.60. Its leverage level is 6.60; hence the debt-to-equity ratio stands at 6.60.

(With Inputs From Reports)

