Tata Capital IPO Oversubscribed 1.95x Ahead Of Diwali: Check Subscription Details, Did You Miss It?

Tata Capital IPO was open for its public subscription from October 06, 2025 till October 08, 2025. The company is the financial service arm of India’s renowned Tata Group, launched largest initial public offerings of 2025 before Diwali festival.

The overall size of the IPO is Rs.15,511 crore including fresh public offering of Rs.6,846 crore along with OFS of Rs.8,665.87 crore, creating it one of the largest IPO of Non-Banking Financial sector (NBFC) in India. The price band of this IPO is Rs.310–Rs.326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO: Key Details of the Public Subscription at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: October 6, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: October 8, 2025

• IPO Price Band Range: Rs.310 – Rs.326

• Overall IPO Size: Rs.15,511.87 crore

• Fresh Issue: Rs.6,846 crore

• Offer-for-Sale: Rs.8,665.87 crore

• Min. Investment (Retail): Rs.14,996

• Name of the Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

• Stock Exchange Listing: BSE & NSE

• Listing Date (Expected): October 13, 2025

• Book Running Lead Managers: Kotak, Axis, HDFC, SBI Cap, ICICI Securities, and others

As of Day 3, the IPO has been subscribed 1.95 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.92x

• Retail Individual Investors: 1.10x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.42x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.98x

(Data: October 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM)

The IPO has made solid buzz in the grey market, with the GMP rising around Rs.110–Rs.115 per share, depicting strong demand ahead of the listing.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

Also Read: Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?