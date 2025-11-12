Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Makes a Power-Packed Market Debut

What a start for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles! The newly listed stock roared onto Dalal Street, opening at ₹335 on the NSE, a strong 28.48% premium over its discovered price.

A special moment for us, as #TataMotorsCV drives into its next chapter as a separately listed entity on the Indian stock exchanges. Congratulations to Team @TataMotors #ThisIsTata #TataMotors pic.twitter.com/rt9YfIkeqZ — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) November 12, 2025

On the BSE, it debuted at ₹330.25, up 26.09%, giving the company a market valuation of a whopping ₹1.22 lakh crore. This impressive listing comes right after Tata Motors’ big demerger move, creating two independent entities- one for passenger vehicles and one for commercial vehicles. Investors cheered the stock’s performance, seeing it as a confident beginning for the company’s next growth chapter.

Tata Motors: Milestone in Tata Motors’ Demerger

The listing marks a major milestone in Tata Motors’ demerger and restructuring plan.

The demerger became effective on October 1, 2025 .

Tata Motors officially split into two independent listed entities : Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (CV business) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (PV business)

The Commercial Vehicles entity includes the CV business and related investments.

The Passenger Vehicles entity includes the PV segment, Electric Vehicles (EVs) , Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , and related investments.

This move is part of Tata Motors’ strategy to unlock value and enhance operational focus for both divisions.

TATA Motors Press Release

Tata Motors: Key Details About Tata Motors

Passenger Vehicle Arm’s Independent Listing Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business, renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, began trading separately on October 14, 2025. A special trading session was held to determine the stock price post-demerger, marking a key restructuring milestone for the Tata Group. Operational Performance (October 2025) Tata Motors maintained strong momentum post-demerger, reporting a 10% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 37,530 units, compared to 34,259 units in October 2024. Domestic Sales 35,108 units, up 7% year-on-year International Business 2,422 units, up 56% year-on-year

(With Inputs From TATA Release)

Also Read: Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step