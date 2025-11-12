LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles made a powerful market debut, listing at a 28% premium on NSE after the company’s demerger, marking a major milestone in its restructuring and growth strategy.

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 11:55:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Makes a Power-Packed Market Debut

What a start for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles! The newly listed stock roared onto Dalal Street, opening at ₹335 on the NSE, a strong 28.48% premium over its discovered price.

On the BSE, it debuted at ₹330.25, up 26.09%, giving the company a market valuation of a whopping ₹1.22 lakh crore. This impressive listing comes right after Tata Motors’ big demerger move, creating two independent entities- one for passenger vehicles and one for commercial vehicles. Investors cheered the stock’s performance, seeing it as a confident beginning for the company’s next growth chapter.

Tata Motors: Milestone in Tata Motors’ Demerger

  • The listing marks a major milestone in Tata Motors’ demerger and restructuring plan.

  • The demerger became effective on October 1, 2025.

  • Tata Motors officially split into two independent listed entities:

    • Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (CV business)

    • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (PV business)

  • The Commercial Vehicles entity includes the CV business and related investments.

  • The Passenger Vehicles entity includes the PV segment, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and related investments.

  • This move is part of Tata Motors’ strategy to unlock value and enhance operational focus for both divisions.

TATA Motors Press Release

TATA Motors Press Release

Tata Motors: Key Details About Tata Motors 

Passenger Vehicle Arm’s Independent Listing Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business, renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, began trading separately on October 14, 2025. A special trading session was held to determine the stock price post-demerger, marking a key restructuring milestone for the Tata Group.
Operational Performance (October 2025) Tata Motors maintained strong momentum post-demerger, reporting a 10% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 37,530 units, compared to 34,259 units in October 2024.
Domestic Sales 35,108 units, up 7% year-on-year
International Business 2,422 units, up 56% year-on-year

(With Inputs From TATA Release)

Also Read: Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newstatatata motors

RELATED News

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Q2 Results Today: Rush Of 500 Companies, Including Tata Steel, HAL And IRCTC, Set To Shake Dalal Street

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

‘Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri!’, Delhi Man Caught On Video Dragging And Abusing Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel, WATCH

“New York Will Turn Into …”, What Real Estate Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Said On Zohran Mamdani’s Win?

‘I Am From India, How Could You Do This?’, McDonald’s Singapore Mix-Up Leaves Vegetarian Woman In Tears, Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Women Voters Outnumbered and Outshined Men at the Polls

Gujarat’s Airline Ventura Airconnect Becomes a Divine Messenger (DEV-DOOT) through Organ Transfer Service

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger
Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger
Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger
Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

QUICK LINKS