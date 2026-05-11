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Home > Business News > Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 15:28 IST

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Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: The teaser of the much-awaited Hindi film Krishna Aur Chitthi has been released and is already creating a strong buzz among audiences. Rooted in faith, emotions, and the divine glory of Lord Krishna, the film has touched hearts with its very first glimpse.

At a time when cinema is searching for meaningful and relatable stories, Krishna Aur Chitthi emerges as a soulful narrative that beautifully highlights the values of family, belief, and humanity. The film is produced by Ravina Thakkur and Vinaay Bhhardwaj under the banner of Shining Sun Studios, powered by Aspect Entertainment, with Vinaay Bhhardwaj also directing the project. It is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on May 29.

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One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is the coming together of three iconic personalities representing different generations. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, veteran actor Arun Govil—fondly remembered for portraying Lord Ram—and young actor Darsheel Safary add a special charm to the film.

The teaser gains spiritual depth with a powerful voiceover by ISKCON’s revered Amogh Lila Prabhu Ji. The sacred chant “Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya…” resonates throughout, delivering a message of faith, righteousness, and the divine presence of Lord Krishna—making it especially relevant in today’s times.

The closing moments of the teaser are particularly moving, as Darsheel Safary beautifully recreates Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic “Main Khelega” moment. The scene stands out as a powerful blend of inspiration, passion, and emotion.

The teaser has received an overwhelming response on social media, with viewers calling it “a must-watch for every Indian family” and “a divine cinematic experience.”

Overall, Krishna Aur Chitthi appears to be more than just a film—it promises to be a spiritual journey dedicated to faith, emotions, and the blessings of Lord Krishna, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

Watch the teaser here:
YouTube link of video: https://youtu.be/Cm4KrWoFCgg?si=RhcoMUw45Av9MB80

Experience the divine essence and immerse yourself in the devotion of Lord Krishna.(SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

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Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

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Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved
Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved
Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved
Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

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