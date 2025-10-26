Thailand, US reach framework agreement on trade

(Reuters) -The United States and Thailand on Sunday announced a framework for reciprocal trade that would see the U.S. maintain a 19% tariff on Thai products while identifying products where tariffs could potentially be adjusted or cut to zero. Thailand would in turn eliminate tariff barriers on approximately 99% of goods, covering a full range of U.S. industrial and food and agricultural products, the two countries said in a joint statement issued by the White House. Thailand is also committed to addressing barriers to U.S. exports, including the acceptance of U.S. made vehicles, the joint statement said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by David Stanway)

