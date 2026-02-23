LIVE TV
The Crown Goes To Gurugram! India's Ultra-Luxury Homes Market Rockets Past ₹24,000 Crore, Surpassing Mumbai

Gurugram surpasses Mumbai as India’s top ultra-luxury home market in 2025, driven by record sales, emerging corridors like Dwarka Expressway, high-net-worth buyers, and premium residences with privacy, space, and amenities.

The Crown Goes To Gurugram! India’s Ultra-Luxury Homes Market Rockets Past ₹24,000 Crore, Surpassing Mumbai

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 15:05:11 IST

The Crown Goes To Gurugram! India’s Ultra-Luxury Homes Market Rockets Past ₹24,000 Crore, Surpassing Mumbai

Gurugram Tops India’s Ultra-Luxury Home Market in 2025: Move over Mumbai- Gurugram is now India’s playground for ultra-luxury homes!

Gurugram has taken over as the top destination for ultra-expensive homes, a title that previously belonged to Mumbai. The city achieved a record ₹24,120 crore in home sales above ₹10 crore during 2025, while Mumbai followed with sales of ₹21,902 crore. Gurugram is attracting high-net-worth buyers who find this area more appealing than Noida, Greater Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The city offers luxurious living options ranging from 5,000-square-foot homes to private gated community properties. Gurugram is the perfect destination for anyone seeking a luxurious address, combining spaciousness, privacy, and lavish amenities.

Gurugram’s Ultra-Luxury Homes Soar: Big Spaces, Big Prices, and Exclusive Living Drive Record Sales

  • Record Sales: Gurugram sold 1,494 ultra-luxury homes in 2025, nearly ten times the 155 units sold in 2023.
  • Average Price: The average ticket size of these homes was ₹16 crore.
  • Popular Sizes: Homes sized 4,000–6,000 sq. ft. led buyer demand.
  • Premium Segment: Properties above 8,000 sq. ft. contributed 22% of the total transaction value.
  • Buyer Appeal: Larger homes offer premium space, privacy, and exclusivity for high-net-worth individuals.

Emerging Corridors: Deals Off the Legacy Map – How Gurugram’s Luxury Boom Got Supercharged

The luxury housing development in Gurugram now extends beyond traditional established areas, as new corridors have opened up, creating ultra-luxury residential zones. High-net-worth buyers now flock to Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road because these micro-markets offer contemporary facilities along with seclusion and strong property value growth potential.

The most impressive achievement belongs to Dwarka Expressway, which experienced an extraordinary 2,079% increase in transaction value, rising from ₹383 crore in 2024 to ₹8,347 crore in 2025. This surge occurred due to infrastructure improvements, better access to Delhi, and the arrival of new residential projects with brand recognition and extensive amenities. Developers offered attractive pre-launch deals and flexible payment options to draw in both investors and end customers.

Golf Course Extension Road also experienced rapid development, with sales values increasing by 379% and sharp price appreciation. Golf Course Road saw stable demand despite limited property availability. Together, these corridors created an ideal situation, enabling buyers to access high-value luxury homes in Gurugram’s transforming market.

Money Talks: Why Gurugram is the New Playground for Ultra-Luxury Homes

Gurugram’s high-end property market is experiencing a growth rate multiple times higher than standard developments. High-net-worth individuals are purchasing homes at a rapid pace because their wealth from IPO success and entrepreneurial achievements has increased. The city sets new standards for a “dream home” through its combination of prime locations, luxurious facilities, and exceptionally large residences. The new Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road development areas create a strong visual impact because they provide both complete privacy and extensive property space, along with high-value growth potential. Buyers seek properties that offer exceptional quality, unique features, and prestigious locations. Are you observing Gurugram’s ultra-luxury development from a distance, or are you ready to compete for India’s most desirable real estate market?

(With Inputs ANI)

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:58 PM IST
