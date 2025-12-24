LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 24, 2025 18:50:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

You Might Be Interested In

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: The Legacy Brewing Company, Asia’s largest craft brewing destination, has opened its doors in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore. Founded by Bharath V C, Chitti Babu, and Bhavana V C, the brewery marks the family’s most ambitious hospitality venture to date, built on a legacy spanning multiple properties and generations.

With an unprecedented capacity of 4,000 seats, The Legacy Brewing Company is envisioned as more than just a brewery. Designed as a landmark neighborhood destination, the space seamlessly transitions from a family-friendly gathering spot during the day to a vibrant brewing and social destination in the evening.

You Might Be Interested In

The brewery places strong emphasis on quality and sourcing. From premium brewing ingredients sourced globally to top-quality Arabica coffee beans from Chikmagalur, every element of the food and beverage offering has been curated to meet high standards.

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

The interiors are defined by earthy tones and natural materials such as wood, terracotta, and exposed concrete, creating a warm, open, and relaxed environment. Unlike heavily themed venues, the design focuses on spaciousness and comfort, offering guests a genuine escape from the city’s fast pace. Adding a local cultural touch, Moye-themed sculptures are placed across the space, symbolically protecting the venue and adding layers of storytelling.

Speaking on the launch, Bharath V C, Proprietor, said, “Legacy is built right in our own neighborhood for the community to enjoy. The goal isn’t just about making money, but about creating something meaningful and offering long-term value to the community.”

Bhavana V C, Proprietor, added, “Legacy was envisioned as more than a brewery, it’s a space built for people. From families and working professionals to friends coming together, we wanted to create an environment that feels welcoming, thoughtful, and rooted in the neighbourhood. Every design choice, ingredient, and experience reflects our intent to offer something meaningful to the community we belong to.”

The brewery also offers versatile event spaces, including a 200-seater air-conditioned, glass-enclosed area suitable for birthdays, family functions, and business or medical conferences. Two premium VIP lounges, each accommodating 25 to 30 guests, cater to smaller, private gatherings such as anniversaries and kitty parties.

With its scale, thoughtful design, focus on quality ingredients, and community-centric approach, The Legacy Brewing Company is set to become a defining brewing and dining destination for Bangalore.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Grand Star-Studded Sangeet and Haldi Celebrations of Pranav Desai and Juhi Shah Light Up Udaipur

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

SHIVIK LABS: TRIDENT, A Step Toward Self-Improving AI Systems Built on Reasoning

Country Club Announces Strategic Alliance, Expansion and Digital Revolution

From Heart to Humanity: Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s Christmas Message of Love, Peace, and Purpose

LATEST NEWS

Run Feast Continues In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Odisha Batter Hits Double Hundred Against Saurashtra

EXCLUSIVE | LSG’s New Recruit Naman Tiwari Calls Virat Kohli His Dream Wicket: ‘Want To Be Known For My Performance, Not Fan Moments’

From Tylor Chase To Drew Barrymore, Hollywood’s Brightest Child Actors Who Once Battled Drug Addiction And Ended Up On The Streets

Santa Claus 2025 Live Tracker: Where Is Santa Claus Now? How To Track The Sleigh This Christmas

After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India’s Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

Akshaye Khanna Walks Out of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Over Salary Delays, Check Dhurandhar Star’s New Net Worth After Massive Success

30 Indian Truckers Arrested By US Border Agents For Driving Semitrucks Illegally In California, What’s Behind The Crackdown, Operation Highway Sentinel Explained

‘Saat Samundar Paar’ Song 2.0: What’s the Controversy, and Why is it Facing Massive Backlash

Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

Ashes Series: England Suffer Another Blow After Losing Jofra Archer Due To THIS Reason Ahead Of Fourth Test

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale
The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale
The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale
The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

QUICK LINKS