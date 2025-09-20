Third round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations concludes

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The third round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded successfully on Friday in Queenstown, New Zealand.

The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen economic ties and work towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, the negotiations reflected a common resolve to deepen bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, a Commerce and Industry Ministry release said.

The FTA was formally launched on March 16, 2025, during the meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay.

The third round, held from September 15 to 19, witnessed constructive discussions across all areas of the agreement. Several chapters were concluded and significant progress was achieved in other key domains.

India’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in FY 2024-25, registering a growth of nearly 49 per cent over the previous year.

The proposed FTA is expected to further boost trade flows, promote investment linkages, strengthen supply chain resilience, and create a predictable framework for businesses in both countries.

Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through inter-sessional engagements. The next round of in-person negotiations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 13-14, 2025. (ANI)

