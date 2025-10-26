Trump announces 10% increase in tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was increasing tariffs on Canada by an additional 10% "above what they're paying now," just two days after ending trade talks with Ottawa over what Trump said was as a misleading advertisement. Trump announced the higher tariffs in a Truth Social post on Saturday, referencing an ad aired by the government of Canadian province Ontario featuring a video of late President Ronald Reagan, a Republican icon, saying that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday that Canada stood ready to resume trade talks with the United States. The U.S. Commerce Department, the White House and Carney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jasper Ward and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Adler)

