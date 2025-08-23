LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified 'Bharat Pavilion' To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified 'Bharat Pavilion' To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally

Union Minister Piyush Goyal proposed a 'Bharat Pavilion' to boost global visibility of plantation products, urging Boards to enhance exports, promote GI products, support growers, and foster innovation.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 23, 2025 11:53:42 IST

Union Commerce Minister Proposes ‘Bharat Pavilion’ for Plantation Boards at Trade Fairs

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has suggested the establishment of a ‘Bharat Pavilion’ at all major international and domestic trade fairs. This initiative aims to enable the Plantation Boards to collectively showcase their diverse products on a unified platform.

On Friday, the Minister reviewed the functioning of the Plantation Boards under the Department of Commerce, which include the Spices Board, Tea Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board, and the newly formed Turmeric Board. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Department of Commerce and the respective Boards.

Focus On Export Growth, Branding, And GI Promotion

During the review, Goyal emphasised the importance of expanding export opportunities through market diversification, the promotion of value-added products, and the maintenance of quality standards. He also urged the Boards to make full use of the benefits available under various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The Minister stressed the need to actively promote the ‘India’ brand in partnership with the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), highlighting that each Board should contribute equally to these efforts. He further directed that all Boards must promote their Geographical Indication (GI) products with ‘India’ clearly incorporated in their logos, reinforcing their Indian origin.

Support for Growers, Skilling, and Innovation in the Plantation Sector

Goyal also called on the Boards to focus on the welfare of growers, workers, and their families by effectively implementing existing schemes. He underlined the importance of skilling programmes and instructed the Boards to coordinate with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to roll them out effectively.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing capacity building and training programmes that promote good agricultural practices, quality control, and organic production. He added that stakeholders should be supported through ease of doing business initiatives, sensitisation, and outreach programmes to further enhance sector growth.

Finally, Goyal encouraged the Boards to explore setting up a common incubation centre, similar to the Atal Innovation Mission, to foster research, innovation, and start-up development in the plantation sector.

(From ANI)

Also Read: 

Tags: Bharat Pavilion, business news, Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified ‘Bharat Pavilion’ To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified ‘Bharat Pavilion’ To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified ‘Bharat Pavilion’ To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified ‘Bharat Pavilion’ To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified ‘Bharat Pavilion’ To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Unified ‘Bharat Pavilion’ To Showcase Plantation Goods Globally

