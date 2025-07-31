Home > Business > US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

US tariff hike to 25% threatens India’s gem and jewellery exports, risking over one lakh jobs. Industry seeks relief in upcoming India-US trade talks amid global market uncertainties.

US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 31, 2025 14:43:05 IST

India’s gem and jewellery sector braces for a major hit after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports, a sharp increase from the earlier 10%. The industry, a key contributor to India’s export economy, fears job losses and market disruptions. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, said, “The handmade jewellery exports could be hit hard. These products may no longer be accepted or sold there.” When the US imposed the earlier 10% tariff, about 50,000 workers were affected. Rokde warns that with the new tariff, “more than one lakh people could be impacted this time.” The tariffs will come into effect on August 1. Despite the grim outlook, Rokde noted, “This might impact America more than it will impact India,” citing India’s ability to find alternate markets in the EU and Middle East.

Tariff Impact On Jobs And Industry

The jump from a 10% to 25% tariff is a major blow to India’s gem and jewellery exports, a sector that supports hundreds of thousands of workers. Rajesh Rokde emphasized the scale of the problem: “Previously, when there was a 10 per cent tariff, around 50 thousand people were suspected to be unemployed.” He projects that “if the same pattern follows with the new tariff hike, more than one lakh people could be impacted this time.” This sudden increase risks increasing unemployment and destabilizing an industry already challenged by global market conditions.

Industry Voices Concerns Over Export Future

Colin Shah, Managing Director of Kama Jewellery, highlighted the broader impact of the tariff hike: “With the US being one of the key export destinations, this will severely impact sectors like gems and jewellery that are heavily dependent on exports.” Shah also pointed out that “the industry has already been struggling due to prolonged geopolitical tensions between Russia-Ukraine and the Middle East for over two years.” The return of Trump and his tariff threats have intensified uncertainty, with Shah noting, “Going ahead, we expect trade activities with the US to remain muted.”

Looking Ahead: Trade Talks Offer Hope

Industry stakeholders now pin their hopes on the upcoming sixth round of India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement talks scheduled for late August. These talks could potentially provide relief or a solution to ease the tariff impact. As Rokde shared, “Jewellery from India is exported across the world. In such cases, India had earlier found alternate markets like the European Union and the Middle East.” The industry remains cautious but optimistic that diplomatic dialogue will help reduce tensions and secure export opportunities.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

Tags: US tariffs impact

RELATED News

Gold Investment Surges Despite High Prices, Jewellery Demand Drops In Q2- Says World Gold Council
US Copper Tariff Hike: 50% Tariff Could Backfire On American Industry, Warns GTRI
Mukesh Ambani’s Biggest IPO Yet: Jio Is Ready To Move, Will It Shake India’s Markets?
Adani Open To Investing $10 Billion In Vietnam, Says Bloomberg
PM-Kisan 20th Installment Alert: ₹20,500 Crore To Hit Accounts—PM Modi To Hand Over Funds In Varanasi This August!

LATEST NEWS

Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?