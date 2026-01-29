LIVE TV
Home > Business > US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

India’s economy remains resilient amid global trade disruptions, US tariffs, and geopolitical tensions. Strong domestic demand, diversified exports, and structural reforms support steady growth despite external risks and currency pressures, says Economic Survey 2025–26.

Economic Survey 2026
Economic Survey 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 29, 2026 13:50:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

India’s Resilience Amid Global Trade Disruptions

Even as global trade faces renewed disruption from unilateral tariff actions and rising geopolitical tensions, India’s economy has demonstrated resilience, with strong domestic fundamentals helping offset external headwinds, the Economic Survey 2025–26 has said. The Survey notes that the global economic environment has become increasingly uncertain, with trade policy now shaped more by strategic and political considerations than by multilateral rules.
“Trade policy is now shaped primarily by security and political considerations rather than efficiency or multilateral rules,” it observed, warning that the global system has become “less coordinated, more risk-averse, and more exposed to non-linear outcomes.”

Referring to recent tariff actions by the United States, the Survey recalled that the announcement of additional penal tariffs on Indian exports came as a surprise, especially when India was expected to be “one of the early winners in the new tariff regime of the United States.” These developments led to downward revisions in growth forecasts and heightened volatility in global markets. However, the Survey underlined that India’s growth momentum remained intact.
“Growth is good; the outlook remains favourable; inflation is contained; banks are healthy; and corporate balance sheets are strong,” it stated, adding that policy dynamism and structural reforms helped sustain economic activity despite external pressures.

External Risks and the Currency Paradox

At the same time, the document highlighted a broader paradox confronting the economy.
“The paradox of 2025 is that India’s strongest macroeconomic performance in decades has collided with a global system that no longer rewards macroeconomic success with currency stability, capital inflows, or strategic insulation,” it said. The Survey pointed out that heightened global uncertainty, driven by trade conflicts, geopolitical realignments, and weakening rule-based systems, has had a visible impact on capital flows and investor sentiment. Financial markets tend to react first, with uncertainty triggering a wait-and-see approach that delays investment and raises risk premia.

According to the Survey, emerging market economies are more vulnerable to such uncertainty. While global trade growth is projected to slow sharply in 2026, “trade policy uncertainty is likely to have a more pronounced impact on the trade volumes of EMDEs than on those of advanced economies.” For India, the external risks manifest less as immediate macroeconomic stress and more as intermittent pressure on exports, capital flows, and currency stability. The rupee, the Survey observed, “does not accurately reflect India’s stellar economic fundamentals” and is “punching below its weight,” partly due to global risk aversion. Nevertheless, an undervalued currency has helped cushion the impact of higher American tariffs, while India’s export sector has shown adaptability through diversification toward alternative markets.

Steady Growth Outlook Despite Global Challenges

Looking ahead, the Survey cautioned that the principal risk lies not in any single external shock but in prolonged global fragmentation. “Fragility, uncertainty, and episodic shocks are increasingly structural features of the system,” it noted. Despite these challenges, the Survey maintained an optimistic outlook, projecting steady growth supported by domestic demand, healthy balance sheets, and sustained reform momentum. “The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” says the Survey.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 1:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: domestic demand growthemerging market risksfiscal reforms IndiaGDP growth Indiaglobal trade uncertaintyIndia economic resilienceIndian Exportsrupee stabilityUS tariffs India

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

QUICK LINKS