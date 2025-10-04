LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

OpenAI has recently released, Sora 2, a new AI power tool to create videos, offering features that take Hollywood type quality to anyone with just a smartphone. It also permits users to insert their own image along with the voice into...

Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 4, 2025 15:48:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

Hollywood has always been at the front of high-tech innovation. OpenAI has recently released, Sora 2, a new AI power tool to create videos. It is set to drive the boundaries of video content creation level up. This new AI-powered tool has the capacity to transform how both professionals and starters generate video, offering features that take Hollywood type quality to anyone with just a smartphone.

OpenAI Sora 2: AI Video Generation at Hollywood Standards

Sora 2 positions itself out form traditional video fusion, permitting for the creation of incredibly realistic classifications. Unlike earlier AI video models, which resisted with awkward movements and permanency issues, Sora 2 produces fluid, lifelike motion, whether it’s a complicated gymnastics routine or a dramatic action part.

Also, this model matches sound effects and dialogue from normal text prompts, generating an immersive audiovisual practice that competes with other professional video production.

A New social media Era has started with OpenAI Sora 2

Sora 2 has another exciting feature of is the “Cameo” tool, it permits users to insert their own image along with the voice into AI-generated scenes. Anyone can no become the star of their own AI-crafted video with this, making it much easier than other generative personalized and cinematic content.

Also Read: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits

The app reflects the success of how TikTok lets users to record short clips of themselves and have their likeness combined into bigger AI-generated videos. This unlocks an entire new world for content creators by creating high quality professional videos which is easily accessible to the masses.

The Future of Content Creation with Sora 2

Sora 2, however, is available in the US and Canada by invite only but the company is very soon planning to expand it globally. As OpenAI remains to improve the technology, Sora 2 could redesign Hollywood’s style approach to CGI, cut production costs, and democratize video creation on a huge scale, permitting anyone to generate high-quality content at home.

Also Read: Forget the Retro Saree: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits!

Also Read: Top 5 Countries Leading In AI Research And Patents: Who’s Winning The AI Race?

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiAI power toolai-videosartificial intelligenceOpen AIOpenAI Sora 2sam altmanSora 2Videos

RELATED News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Karwa Chauth 2025: Find Your Perfect Mehendi Match With Google Gemini AI
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff Plan, Calls for Better U.S. Tax Incentives

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: Check Complete Board Exam Schedule, 15% Relaxation in Syllabus | Direct Link
Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation
Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation
Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation
Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation

QUICK LINKS